Alphabet, the parent company of Google, suffered one of its steepest market setbacks of the year on Monday, with its shares tumbling by more than 5 per cent and briefly shedding nearly 7 per cent during trading. The sell-off wiped out billions in market value as investors grew increasingly uneasy about the tech giant's position in the intensifying artificial intelligence race.

The decline came despite Alphabet announcing a high-profile partnership between its DeepMind division and independent film studio A24, including a $75 million (£59.1 million) investment to explore how generative AI can be used in filmmaking and television production. Instead of lifting sentiment, the Hollywood tie-up was overshadowed by concerns over an AI talent exodus and mounting legal and regulatory pressures facing the company.

Alphabet's Stock Suffers a Sharp Sell-Off

According to market data, Alphabet shares fell about 6.7 per cent in early Monday morning trading, marking the company's worst single-day performance in more than a year and erasing more than a quarter of a trillion dollars from its market capitalisation.

The sharp decline stood out because it came only days after a strong run for the stock and amid continued optimism about artificial intelligence across the technology sector. Investors instead focused on risks that could threaten Alphabet's long-term leadership in AI, particularly as competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic continue to gain momentum.

Departure of Two Leading AI Figures Sparks Investor Fears

The sell-off followed two high-profile departures that rattled investor confidence in Alphabet's ability to hold on to its most valued researchers.

The first was Noam Shazeer, one of the co-authors of the landmark 2017 research paper that introduced transformer models — the technology underpinning modern generative AI systems such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. Shazeer, who had previously left Google to co-found AI startup Character.AI before returning to the company, departed again on Thursday to join OpenAI. His second exit in as many years underscored growing concerns about Google's ability to retain even the researchers it had worked to win back.

I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there.



It was a difficult decision to move on. I’m incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google and everything we’ve built together. It has been an honor and a pleasure to… — Noam Shazeer (@NoamShazeer) June 18, 2026

The day after, John Jumper, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and VP and Engineering Fellow at Google DeepMind, announced on X that he too was leaving. 'After nine years I have to leave DeepMind and join Anthropic,' he wrote. Jumper played a central role in developing AlphaFold, the AI system that predicts protein structures and transformed biological and medical research. His move to Anthropic, confirmed in his own words on Friday, compounded the market anxiety that sent Alphabet shares sharply lower when trading opened on Monday.

A bit of news: After nearly 9 years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic (after taking some time to recharge). I am incredibly grateful for my time at GDM. @demishassabis took a real chance letting me lead the AlphaFold team just six months after finishing… — John Jumper (@JohnJumperSci) June 19, 2026

Regulatory and Legal Headwinds Add to the Pressure

The talent losses arrived alongside a regulatory environment that is actively tightening. The EU AI Act is now in force, with rules on general-purpose AI models and governance obligations that began applying in August 2025 — directly relevant to Alphabet's Gemini products. High-risk AI obligations broadly apply from August 2026, meaning the company is entering its most demanding phase of EU compliance within weeks. Non-compliance carries fines of up to €35 million or 7 per cent of global annual turnover, a figure that at Alphabet's scale represents a material financial risk.

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The company faces additional scrutiny in Europe over cloud computing competition and market access concerns, and is dealing with litigation, including legal disputes linked to social media addiction claims and broader antitrust scrutiny that continues to hang over Big Tech companies.

Investors are also watching Alphabet's escalating spending commitments. The company recently announced plans to raise billions of dollars to fund AI infrastructure and computing capacity — moves that some analysts believe could weigh on profitability in the near term. For shareholders, the combination of heavy spending, live regulatory obligations and intensifying competition has created concerns that Alphabet's path to monetising AI may become more complicated and expensive than initially expected.

Why the A24 AI Deal Failed to Reassure Investors

Under different circumstances, Alphabet's partnership with A24 might have been celebrated as another example of AI's expanding influence beyond traditional technology sectors. The agreement includes a $75 million (£59.1 million) investment and aims to explore how generative AI tools can be integrated into film and television production.

However, investors appeared unconvinced. The announcement instead highlighted how aggressively Alphabet is expanding its AI initiatives at a time when questions remain over costs, execution and competition. Rather than focusing on the opportunities presented by Hollywood partnerships, the market concentrated on whether Google can maintain its technological advantage while key researchers leave and regulatory pressures continue to mount.

Alphabet remains one of the world's most powerful technology companies and its shares are still up for the year. Yet Monday's sell-off underscored a new reality in the AI era: investors are no longer judging companies solely on bold announcements and ambitious partnerships. They are increasingly demanding proof that the industry's biggest players can retain talent, navigate regulation and turn enormous AI investments into sustainable growth.