About 5,100 Anthropic employees are estimated to hold equity valued at more than $1 million (£760,000) after the AI company's stock-market debut on Thursday, according to Hill.com, which tracks private-company shares. First reported by CNN, the figures represent estimated share values, not cash in the bank.

The San Francisco-based company priced its shares at $83 (£63) each. It had 5,300 employees as of September, according to regulatory filings, meaning about 96 per cent of staff are estimated to hold stakes above the $1 million (£760,000) mark.

Hill.com estimates that about 600 employees hold equity worth more than $100 million (£76 million), while another 2,800 have holdings valued above $10 million (£7.6 million). The estimates indicate the potential value of employees' stakes at the time of the listing, but do not show how much any individual could take away from a sale.

The distinction matters because the figures describe equity, not realised wealth. Some employees may be able to sell only part of their holdings, while others may not be able to sell immediately. The share price and the value of an employee's stake also do not, by themselves, establish how much cash that person has received.

When Staff Can Turn Shares Into Cash

Employees at many newly listed companies are subject to lock-up restrictions, often lasting three to six months, although terms vary by listing and shareholder. These restrictions can prevent or limit sales during an initial period after shares begin trading.

Anthropic used a staggered arrangement instead. It allowed eligible non-founder insiders to sell up to 10 per cent of their holdings from the first day of trading. It is unclear how many employees were eligible or how many used the provision.

For many staff, much of the estimated wealth therefore remains tied to shares they may not be able to sell immediately. The estimates do not establish how much equity has been sold or how much of the potential value employees have been able to realise.

Why Earlier Hires May Benefit More

Andrew Benson said on Thursday that the scale of the gains had surprised him. 'What's most surprising here is how quickly this happened,' he said.

He told CNN that timing matters more than rank. 'Being early is more important, in terms of a financial outcome, than being senior,' he said. By his reckoning, an employee who joined in 2023 or 2024 could end up with a significantly better financial outcome than a senior colleague who arrived earlier this year, depending on the equity each holds.

The comparison points to the role of employees' individual holdings in determining the value of their stakes. It does not mean every employee who joined earlier will have more equity than every later hire; the outcome depends on the shares each person holds.

Benson said Anthropic had seen very little employee attrition, adding that staff understood the opportunity they could give up by leaving.

Equity compensation is common among Silicon Valley start-ups, offering staff a potential reward if a company grows or lists. Anthropic's scale and the speed of its growth, however, are less typical.

SpaceX spent more than two decades as a private company before its June listing, which reportedly created about 4,400 paper millionaires among its 22,000 employees, according to the comparison cited by CNN. Anthropic's workforce is also more concentrated in San Francisco than SpaceX's, whose employees are spread across several states.

What the Estimated Wealth Could Mean for San Francisco Housing

That concentration brings the city's property market into the picture. Redfin reported that San Francisco homes sold for a typical $1.7 million (£1.29 million) in October, nearly 19 per cent more than a year earlier.

The National Association of Realtors put the US national median existing-home price at about $416,700 (£316,700), roughly unchanged from a year earlier. The figures provide a comparison between San Francisco and the wider US market, but do not show whether the IPO has affected local prices.

The estimated paper wealth could eventually add to housing demand in a city where property is already expensive. But there is no evidence so far that Anthropic employees are buying homes with their equity, and the housing figures predate the listing. Much of the wealth is also yet to be realised, so any effect on the market remains uncertain.