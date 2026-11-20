Seven former OpenAI researchers have become some of the richest people in technology after Anthropic's record-breaking stock market debut. The Anthropic IPO on 19 November 2026 pushed the founders' combined wealth to as much as £130.43 billion ($171 billion).

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, priced its shares at £63 ($83) each before trading began in New York. By the close, the stock had climbed to £73.85 ($97.17), according to Bloomberg.

Inside Anthropic's Record-Breaking Stock Market Debut

The deal raised £81.55 billion ($107.3 billion) through a combination of the public offering and a private placement, according to Bloomberg. That beats the previous IPO record held by SpaceX.

CNN reported that Anthropic's market value reached about £1.34 trillion ($1.76 trillion) after its first day of trading. Less than two years ago, the company was valued at just £46.91 billion ($61.5 billion).

The market debut dramatically increased the wealth of Anthropic's founders. Bloomberg's Billionaires Index estimated that each founder was worth about £18.62 billion ($24.5 billion) at one point during the first trading day, taking the group's combined fortune to £130.43 billion ($171 billion). That figure later settled at about £126.19 billion ($166 billion).

Other estimates were more conservative. CBS News valued each founder's stake at roughly £15.26 billion ($20 billion) using the £63 ($83) IPO price.

Who Are the Seven Anthropic Founders?

All seven founders left OpenAI at the end of 2020 and launched Anthropic in January 2021, with a focus on developing safer AI systems. Chief executive Dario Amodei co-founded the company alongside his sister, president Daniela Amodei. The founding team also includes: chief compute officer Tom Brown; chief science officer Jared Kaplan; chief architect Sam McCandlish; interpretability researcher Chris Olah; and Jack Clark, a former technology journalist who now runs the Anthropic Institute.

Their backgrounds span research, engineering, policy and academia. Kaplan is also a professor at Johns Hopkins University and helped build GPT-3 at OpenAI. Daniela Amodei previously oversaw safety and policy at the company, while Clark served as OpenAI's policy director.

How the Founders' Wealth Grew So Quickly

The founders first became billionaires in March 2025, when Anthropic raised £2.6 billion ($3.5 billion) at a £46.91 billion ($61.5 billion) valuation. Bloomberg estimated at the time that each was worth more than £912.52 million ($1.2 billion).

A funding round completed in May pushed all seven into Bloomberg's ranking of the world's 500 richest people. The IPO has since multiplied those fortunes many times over.

Much of the founders' wealth remains tied to their shareholdings. Reports indicate that each planned to sell shares worth about £189.99 million ($250 million), while most of their stock remains subject to lock-up restrictions.

The windfall extends beyond the founding team. CNBC reported that at least 400 early employees are now worth £76.29 million ($100 million) or more.

Despite holding relatively small stakes of around 1.3% each, the founders retain control through a special Class F share structure that carries 50.1% of Anthropic's voting power, according to Bloomberg. They have also pledged to donate 80% of their Anthropic equity to charitable causes, although the commitment is not legally binding. Anthropic has separately allocated about 5% of its shares to a new Anthropic Public Benefit Fund.

As Anthropic enters life as a public company, questions remain about whether it can maintain its safety-focused mission while meeting the expectations of Wall Street investors.