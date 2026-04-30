The founder of a Tennessee-based anti-trafficking organisation has been charged after being found restrained on Little St. James, the private island once owned by Jeffrey Epstein.

According to court filings and a statement from Virgin Islands police obtained by The Hill, the founder of 'We Fight Monsters', Benjamin Owen, was discovered on the island on Saturday, allegedly 'hogtied' and partially undressed after what authorities described as a trespassing incident.

The news came after police were called to reports of a possible kidnapping and assault on the island, which has long been associated with Epstein's criminal history. Officers arrived to find multiple individuals on site, with one person initially described as aggressive towards law enforcement, before the group was escorted to a designated area for questioning.

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Little St. James has remained under scrutiny since Epstein's death in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The island, located in the US Virgin Islands, has become a focal point for conspiracy theories, investigations, and multiple trespass attempts since then.

Tresspasser Restrained by Property Manager

Court documents state that officers found Owen restrained with duct tape on both his body and face, wearing clothing marked with the name of his organisation. He was later identified as the leader of We Fight Monsters, a nonprofit that works with law enforcement on cases involving human trafficking and child exploitation.

Police say Owen had entered the island without authorisation and was subsequently detained by individuals working on the property. One island worker told officers that a pregnant woman had been pushed during the incident involving the visiting group, though Owen has disputed that account.

According to the Virgin Islands Police, the situation escalated after several people arrived on the island and began taking photographs. Some individuals reportedly fled while Owen remained on site and was restrained 'to protect the island,' as stated in the police filing. Officers later confirmed there was probable cause to believe he had been unlawfully restrained, and a separate worker was charged with assault in connection with the incident.

Owen has since been charged with trespassing and is currently out on bond in Memphis, Tennessee, awaiting an arraignment scheduled for 15 May.

In a written statement provided to local media, Owen said he had travelled to the island as part of what he described as research connected to his organisation's anti-trafficking work. He said the intention was to bring renewed attention to Epstein-related investigations.

'As confirmed by multiple media reports and public record, I was arrested for trespassing on Epstein Island over the weekend while attempting to do some research to get that story back in the spotlight and raise awareness for our non-profit, 'We Fight Monsters', which combats human trafficking and exploitation,' he said.

He also referred to being 'kidnapped, hogtied and blindfolded' by a property manager associated with the island, adding that he believed the response was unlawful. Those claims have not been independently verified in full court proceedings.

Police records identify one of the individuals involved in the incident as a property manager for Little St. James. Separate reporting indicates she has appeared in earlier Department of Justice records related to the Epstein investigation and is also facing charges linked to an unrelated May boating confrontation.

What is 'We Fight Monsters'?

Authorities have confirmed that Owen is due to return to court later this month, while investigations into the events on Little St. James are ongoing. Police have not released further details about the condition in which he was found beyond what is contained in the initial report.

We Fight Monsters is a Tennessee-based nonprofit founded by Benjamin and Jessica Owen, built around what they describe as 'street-level rescue work' in places affected by addiction, trafficking, and homelessness.

In simple terms, it tries to step into environments like so-called 'trap houses' and vulnerable neighbourhoods and connect people to rehab, housing and recovery support rather than leaving them on the streets or in cycles of drug use. The organisation also says it helps fund housing renovations and transitional homes where people can stabilise and rebuild their lives, often after addiction or incarceration.

A large part of its work is framed as direct intervention rather than office-based charity. Volunteers and former addicts, alongside veterans and outreach workers, reportedly visit areas where drug use or exploitation is taking place, offering transport to treatment or temporary shelter. According to promotional material and interviews, the group also supports survivors of trafficking and homelessness, sometimes working with law enforcement or local partners on outreach efforts.

The organisation presents itself as grassroots and heavily reliant on donations rather than institutional funding. Supporters describe it as hands-on and urgent, while critics of similar models sometimes question how such interventions are carried out in practice and how safety is managed in high-risk environments.

Owen himself has said in interviews that the mission grew out of his own experience with addiction and recovery, and a belief that people caught in those situations need immediate, practical help rather than long bureaucratic processes.