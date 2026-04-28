A new allegation tied to Jeffrey Epstein's remote New Mexico estate is drawing attention as investigators revisit claims about what happened on the sprawling property.

According to a recent televised interview, an unnamed man told authorities he was drugged and forced to witness the sexual assault of multiple young men at Zorro Ranch. The claim, relayed by a sitting member of Congress, comes as state officials push forward with a renewed inquiry into the site, years after Epstein's death and amid ongoing questions about whether key evidence was ever fully examined.

Lawmaker Details Eyewitness Account

The allegation was shared by US Rep. Melanie Stansbury during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. Stansbury said the account came from a man who claimed he was taken to the ranch, drugged, and then witnessed what he described as a coordinated assault.

'A man actually claims that he met Jeffrey Epstein and was brought to the ranch, he was drugged,' Stansbury said in the segment. 'He describes in detail a scene in which multiple young men were raped at the ranch in front of him after he was drugged.'

She added that the account stood out because it aligned with patterns already documented in other Epstein-related cases. 'That particular tip matched the pattern of other abuse and transport and trafficking of women,' she said, noting it raised immediate concern among officials reviewing the files.

Stansbury did not identify the alleged witness, and no independent confirmation of the specific claim has been made public.

Zorro Ranch Back Under Investigation

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The claims surface as New Mexico authorities conduct the first extensive review of Zorro Ranch since 2019. The property, which spans thousands of acres near Santa Fe County, was one of several locations tied to Epstein's network.

The renewed probe follows years of criticism over how the site was handled after Epstein's arrest and death. Local officials were previously told to halt further action due to a lack of probable cause, and the ranch was never fully searched at the time.

Now, a state-backed effort aims to revisit those decisions. According to reports, lawmakers say the goal is to determine whether crimes occurred on the property that were never fully investigated. Stansbury has publicly pushed for turning newly surfaced material into prosecutable cases, saying she wants to see 'Epstein files into Epstein trials.'

Pattern of Allegations Expands

Much of the public record around Epstein has focused on the abuse of underage girls and young women. This latest claim adds to a smaller but growing set of allegations involving male victims.

Authorities have not confirmed how widespread such cases may be, but officials reviewing documents say the newly highlighted account fits a broader pattern of exploitation tied to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

'Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were serial abusers,' Stansbury said. 'They really were super predators, and it was just how they lived their lives.'

Survivors Describe Isolated, Controlled Environment

Other witnesses have long described Zorro Ranch as isolated and tightly controlled. Chauntae Davies, who has spoken publicly about her experiences, told the same program that the property felt inescapable.

'There was a lot of time being in my room like a mouse in a trap,' she said, describing long periods waiting to be called. When she was summoned, she said, it meant 'rape, full on, forced sexual rape.'

Davies also recounted hearing conversations about pregnancies and babies being taken from mothers, as well as claims of medical procedures performed without consent. Those allegations have not been independently verified but have been echoed in multiple civil cases and interviews over the years.

So far, no new charges have been announced, and officials have not confirmed whether physical evidence tied to these claims has been recovered. The man at the centre of the new allegation has not come forward publicly.

For now, the case remains open, with state officials urging anyone with information to come forward as they attempt to piece together a clearer picture of what happened on the remote New Mexico property.