Erika Kirk used a sombre video message from her home on Wednesday 29 April to accuse the US media and online commentators of 'dehumanisation', days after she was rushed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting and months after the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The Instagram clip, in which Erika Kirk sat in a black shirt and baseball cap beneath a framed photo of Charlie, has since drawn a wave of criticism, with detractors branding her 'unlikable' and accusing her of exploiting tragedy.

Erika Kirk Rails At 'Lies' And 'Dehumanisation'

In her new video, Erika Kirk's tone was measured but unyielding. She listed what she said had become a daily barrage of attacks, tying together comedians, corporate critics and fellow right‑wing pundits.

'Every morning I wake up to another headline lying about me,' she said. 'I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband. And the list goes on, and on and on.'

The reference to Candace Owens related to Owens discussing conspiracy theories that have circulated online, suggesting without evidence that Erika was involved in a planned assassination.

Erika used the clip to frame those narratives as part of a wider cultural problem. 'There is a serious epidemic of dehumanisation that is plaguing this country,' she warned.

In the caption, she quoted Charlie: 'When people stop talking, really bad stuff starts. When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence against that group.'

Erika Kirk's Address Sparks A Harsh Online Pile On

The backlash to Erika Kirk's video was immediate and often brutally personal. While some followers offered sympathy and applauded her for speaking out, critics on X and Instagram picked apart her appearance and delivery.

'What's sad, is she doesn't realise how unlikable she portrays herself as,' one commenter wrote on X. 'Dressing like the alleged killer of her husband to claim victimhood definitely doesn't help.'

Another user claimed, 'As humans we are biologically wired to track the uncanny. Erika lacks human emotion. She has signs of a dark triad personality. Her delivery is always full of contempt and lacks any kind of real emotion or vulnerability.'

A third simply sneered: 'Look at her costume. Everything about her is fake.'

The accusations veered into outright character assassination. One critic wrote that if Erika were really 'spending time with your poor kids that have been through h---, we wouldn't see you grifting off your dead husband's name', calling her 'a disgusting mum.'

Others mocked her vow to step back from public events, urging her instead to take a stand on gun control, or insisting she was merely 'dabbing fake tears and grifting from your brainwashed supporters.'

Erika Kirk's WHCD Shooting Exit Fuels Suspicion

The latest video followed closely on from another fraught public moment. On Saturday 26 April, Erika Kirk attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton when shots were fired near the ballroom. A 31‑year‑old suspect was later apprehended.

Footage from that night showed Erika appearing to sob as she was escorted out of the venue, saying, 'I just want to go home.'

On Monday 27 April, she addressed the incident on X, calling the dinner 'yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence', and adding: 'I'm taking time to spend with my family. Enough is enough.'

She also announced plans to 'briefly address' the shooting during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday 29 April, effectively promising that her public withdrawal would be, at best, partial.

That apparent contradiction only hardened scepticism among her detractors. Some accused her of 'crocodile tears' in the WHCD footage.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn responded on X with a pointed line: 'Girl ... you literally never been home.'

Another user wrote, 'MAGA is a dying cult. Turning Point is also dying. You're not fooling anyone. eNoUgH iS eNoUgH,' adding the hashtag 'It was staged.'

Candace Owens, Empty Seats And A Fractured Right

The fight over Erika Kirk's image is not just between a public figure and anonymous trolls. Some of her harshest criticism has come from within her own ideological camp, particularly from Candace Owens.

Owens has already blasted Erika for taking over as Turning Point USA CEO 'overnight' after Charlie's death, arguing she should 'never' have been put in charge and that she is now 'not just a grieving widow.'

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She has also questioned why Erika has not, in her view, dug more aggressively into online conspiracies about Charlie's killing.

Earlier in April, Erika pulled out of a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia citing alleged security threats. According to the reporting, the US Secret Service later said no such threats were found.

Owens seized on that too, accusing Erika of cancelling because of low ticket interest, despite the event being free and reportedly sparsely attended.

Erika Kirk has been under an unforgiving spotlight since Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. A suspected gunman, 31‑year‑old Tyler Robinson, has been in jail for months but has yet to enter a plea, according to the accounts cited.

In the aftermath, Erika stepped into her late husband's role as CEO of the hard‑right youth organisation, a move some conservative commentators and former allies have openly questioned.