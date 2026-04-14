A 16-year-old Florida boy is set to face the full weight of the US federal justice system after a judge ruled he must be tried as an adult for the brutal killing of his stepsister.

Timothy Hudson is accused of the sexual assault and murder of 18-year-old high-school cheerleader Anna Kepner while aboard the Carnival Horizon on 6 November 2025.

He was first charged in February, but the full scale of the allegations only became clear when a federal indictment was unsealed on Friday, following US District Judge Beth Bloom's decision that he should face an adult trial. Prosecutors say the offences took place in international waters as the ship was returning to Florida from a family holiday.

Kepner, a vibrant student from Temple Christian School in Titusville, was found dead in a shared cabin shortly before the vessel docked in Florida, with an autopsy confirming she died from mechanical asphyxia.

Despite the severity of the murder charges, the teenager has remained free on an electronic tether since February. This decision has sparked a bitter family divide, with the victim's father, Christopher Kepner, expressing 'deep trouble' that the accused remains in the community while awaiting trial.

Adult Trial For Teen In Anna Kepner Case

Investigators allege that Kepner's body was found hidden under a bed in a cabin she shared with two other teenagers, including Hudson, on the Carnival Horizon shortly before the vessel was due to dock back in Florida. A medical examiner later concluded that she died from mechanical asphyxia, a term used when a person's breathing is fatally restricted by an external force or object.

The federal indictment charges Hudson with murder and aggravated sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty. Court records show that, despite the seriousness of the accusations, he has remained free since February under strict conditions, living with an uncle and monitored by an electronic tether. That decision has infuriated parts of his own family.

In a statement, Kepner's father, Christopher Kepner, said the family was placing its 'trust in the justice system to pursue the truth with care and integrity', but made clear their dismay that Hudson is not currently behind bars. 'At the same time, we are deeply troubled that, despite the seriousness of the charges, he has not been taken into custody,' he said, calling the situation 'deeply painful and complex for the entire family.'

Prosecutors are now pushing to change that. Newly unsealed filings show that assistant US attorney Alejandra López has asked the judge to revisit the earlier order releasing Hudson to his uncle, arguing that he poses an ongoing danger. The government says he allegedly attacked 'a victim with whom he had no apparent relational strife, and whom he was being raised to view as a sibling.' Defence lawyers have been given a week to respond.

Email and voicemail requests for comment from Hudson's legal team were not returned on Monday. The teenager's public appearances have been minimal and carefully managed. When he attended court in February, still shielded by the confidentiality rules applying to juveniles, witnesses described him arriving in a ball cap and a hoodie pulled tight around his face, attempting to conceal his identity.

Grief, A Cruise Ship Cabin And A Federal Indictment

The Anna Kepner case is unusual in several ways, not least because serious offences involving teenagers are rarely prosecuted in federal court in the United States. The alleged crimes occurred on a cruise ship in international waters, placing the matter under federal maritime jurisdiction rather than in a local Florida courtroom. That alone has added a layer of complexity and visibility to a case already laden with family trauma.

US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones, whose office is leading the prosecution, framed the indictment in sombre terms. 'Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this unimaginable loss,' he said in a written statement. 'A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offences that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters.'

Kepner, who attended Temple Christian School in Titusville, about 40 miles east of Orlando, was known as a cheerleader and, by her family's account, the bright centre of school life. At her memorial service in November, mourners were encouraged to wear vivid colours rather than black 'in honour of Anna's bright and beautiful soul.' It is a small, stubborn detail that sits in stark contrast with the clinical phrasing of autopsy reports and legal motions.

Hudson's own life since his arrest has been tightly circumscribed, though notably not behind prison walls. On 6 February, a judge ordered that he wear an electronic monitoring device while staying with his uncle. More recently, that order was relaxed slightly to allow him to spend a few days working with his father at a landscaping business, a change noted in the newly unsealed court records. That brief loosening of restrictions is now under renewed scrutiny as prosecutors argue he should be detained pending trial.

What Happens Next In Miami Federal Court?

As the case moves into an adult criminal court, the legal protections typically afforded to juveniles will be stripped away. Hudson, who previously appeared in court hiding his face under a ball cap and hoodie, will now face a public trial where the stakes include life imprisonment.

The Carnival Horizon investigation has concluded its initial phase, but the trial will likely delve into the technicalities of forensic evidence gathered at sea. For now, a grieving family waits for a verdict that can never return what was lost in a cruise ship cabin, while a 16-year-old prepares for a legal battle that will define the rest of his life.