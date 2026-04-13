Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to adjust to his new life since being demoted from the Royal Family. This was after he got embroiled in scandals, the most infamous of which was his alleged involvement with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and left his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace, because of alleged ties with Epstein. Despite the accusations, the 66-year-old has denied any wrongdoing.

Regardless, this did not prevent his arrest on 19 February 2026. The arrest ironically came on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was eventually released under investigation. This meant he faced no restrictions and does not have to follow any conditions such as curfews or travel bans per BBC.

Since then, the 66-year-old has kept a low profile. The former prince has reportedly moved to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, opting to live in seclusion and distance himself from the controversies he has been linked to.

Andrew 'Unsurprisingly Depressed'

With the mess he is in, it is understandable that the ex-Prince would prefer to isolate and distance himself from his family and the public. The scandals he is tied to are critical, which is why Charles and Prince William have reportedly distanced themselves from Andrew. Both are aware of the mess and the threat that Andrew's case brings to the monarchy.

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Regardless, some relatives have made it a point to check on the troubled former prince. Princess Anne and Prince Edward have kept in touch with Andrew in their own way.

For her part, Anne has been communicating with Andrew by phone. In fact, the 75-year-old has allegedly suggested to the deposed prince that he could move to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

On the other hand, Edward along with his wife Sophie, reportedly visited Andrew at Wood Farm over the Easter break. The visit was seen more as a brotherly welfare check, especially following reports that Mountbatten-Windsor had been dealing with profound depression, the Mirror reported.

Andrew Remains a 'Threat' to Monarchy

While the acts of Anne and Edward may seem harmless, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond offered a different perspective. Overall, she agreed that Andrew's scandals are undeniably a threat to the monarchy. However, unlike Charles and William, Anne and Edward seem to be going beyond that to show their familial support to their embattled sibling.

'Andrew poses a threat to the good name of the monarchy, and so both Charles and William are keeping their distance. I'm sure Anne and Edward feel the same loyalty to the Crown, but they are also slightly more at liberty to keep in contact with their brother, Andrew. And it seems they are doing so,' Bond explained.

Edward Visit May Be More Than Brotherly Love

Although it was said to be a plain welfare check, some are now wondering if Edward's visit was something more. With reports that Andrew was dealing with severe depression because of the mess he is in, that is understandable.

However, there is a possibility that the visit was also a way to convince Andrew to fully cooperate with authorities on the Epstein case. Bond admitted that while there is no way back for the former prince, the next best thing is to do the decent thing amid this huge controversy.

'We can only hope that one of them exerts some pressure on their brother to do the decent thing and tell the US authorities what he knows about Epstein,' Bond quipped.