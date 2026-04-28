A new 60 Minutes Australia investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's remote New Mexico compound has amplified allegations of a 'designer baby project' at the property, with survivor Chauntae Davies recounting conversations she overheard about creating the 'perfect baby from the perfect gene pool.'

The programme, titled 'The Evil at Zorro Ranch' and released on 26 April 2026, features Davies interviewed by reporter Tara Brown in the wake of the unsealing of the Epstein files. It arrives as New Mexico has formed a bipartisan Truth Commission to investigate what federal authorities allegedly shelved for years. Davies, one of Epstein's most prominent survivors, describes the isolated 7,600-acre property as the 'most eerie' of all the places she was trafficked to.

Chauntae Davies on Zorro Ranch: 'Creating the Perfect Baby from the Perfect Gene Pool'

Davies told the programme how controlled and inescapable Zorro Ranch felt during the periods she was trafficked there. 'There was a lot of time being in my room like a mouse in a trap, waiting for a knock on the door and for someone to say, "Jeffrey is ready for his massage now," she said. She then described what being summoned meant for her: rape.

Davies also recounted hearing conversations that aligned with Epstein's documented transhumanist obsessions. 'I remember overhearing conversations about creating the perfect baby from the perfect gene pool,' she said.

She added: 'There is another account of a baby actually being born, and Ghislaine taking it.' Those allegations have not been independently verified, and no charges have been filed in connection with them.

The context for those claims traces back to 2019, when the New York Times reported that Epstein had confided to scientists his intention to 'seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.' Four people familiar with his thinking spoke to the paper at the time. The Times noted there was no evidence his scheme ever came to fruition.

The 2019 Federal Stand-Down and New Mexico's Bipartisan Truth Commission

Zorro Ranch was never fully searched after Epstein's 2019 arrest and subsequent death in a New York jail. Former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has since confirmed that federal officials explicitly asked his office to pause its state investigation. 'During that time, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York asked that we pause any further state investigation or prosecution of activity related to Epstein, as they communicated to us that they were leading an active multi-jurisdictional prosecution,' Balderas wrote in a statement.

New Mexico subsequently took matters into its own hands. In February 2026, the state House unanimously passed House Resolution 1, creating a bipartisan Truth Commission with a £1.58 million ($2 million) budget drawn from a 2023 attorney general settlement.

The commission, chaired by Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe), holds subpoena power and is tasked with examining allegations of criminal activity and public corruption at the ranch. US Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) told CNN: 'New Mexico is acting where the federal government is failing to do so.'

In March 2026, New Mexico state investigators began a formal search of the property. The current owners, who purchased the ranch through an LLC in 2023 and are converting it into a Christian retreat, said they were cooperating with authorities.

FBI Files, Unverified Burial Claims, and Ranch Abuse Allegations Left Dormant for Years

The 60 Minutes segment also features Stansbury describing unredacted FBI files she reviewed. She told the programme that a man claimed he was taken to the ranch, drugged, and then witnessed what he described as a coordinated assault. 'He describes in detail a scene in which multiple young men were raped at the ranch in front of him after he was drugged,' she said. That account has not been publicly corroborated and the man has not come forward.

Read more Eyewitness Claims Multiple Young Men Were Drugged Then Raped in Front of Epstein At Zorro Ranch Eyewitness Claims Multiple Young Men Were Drugged Then Raped in Front of Epstein At Zorro Ranch

The FBI's handling of information about Zorro Ranch has drawn consistent criticism. A 2019 anonymous email, sent to local radio host Eddy Aragon and forwarded to the FBI, claimed that 'foreign girls' died of strangulation at the property. The New Mexico Department of Justice confirmed the email exists within the Epstein document trove but described its claims as unsubstantiated. As of mid-February 2026, the NMDOJ had received no response from federal officials to its request for unredacted copies.

Virginia Giuffre, Annie Farmer, and a victim referred to in court as 'Jane' have all alleged abuse at the ranch. Jane told prosecutors at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that she was forced to engage in what she called 'orgies' there. Giuffre alleged in a deposition that she was trafficked to the ranch and ordered to have sex with Epstein and other men.

Seven years after Epstein's death, the questions surrounding what happened inside that remote New Mexico compound are finally being asked in a room with subpoena power.