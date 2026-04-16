Samuel Bateman, once a prophetic figure, is now back in focus after the release of Trust Me: The False Prophet, a Netflix docuseries which details how he built control over followers and coerced families into handing over underage girls as so-called 'spiritual wives.'

Authorities say the abuse stretched across multiple states and involved trafficking, coercion, and a later kidnapping plot.

After pleading guilty to crimes tied to a breakaway polygamous sect he led in the American Southwest, Bateman was convicted in 2024. However, his influence and his control over his brides continue to exist even from prison today.

Samuel Bateman In Prison

Bateman remains incarcerated under federal supervision following his December 2024 sentencing in Arizona. The court handed him two 50-year terms to run concurrently, along with lifetime supervised release. At 48 years old at the time of sentencing, he faces a term that effectively ensures he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Records show he is still within the federal system, though exact placement can shift due to transfers or administrative processing. Despite incarceration, reports tied to the case and the docuseries indicate he has maintained contact with some followers through approved communication channels.

How the Case Unfolded

Bateman's rise began around 2019, when he positioned himself as a successor to imprisoned FLDS (The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) leader Warren Jeffs. He gathered a small group of followers, mostly in the Short Creek area along the Utah-Arizona border.

Prosecutors say he used religious authority to justify taking multiple 'wives,' including minors. At least 15 underage girls were involved, some as young as nine. Victims later told investigators they were pressured into sexual acts framed as religious duty.

The case broke open in August 2022 when Bateman was stopped by police in Arizona while transporting several young girls in a trailer. That stop led to a wider federal investigation. Months later, authorities uncovered a separate plot in which children were taken from state custody.

By April 2024, Bateman pleaded guilty to two key federal charges: conspiracy to transport a minor for sexual activity and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

What Happened to the Child Brides?

Many of the minors identified in court records were placed into protective custody following the investigation. Due to their ages, their identities and current locations remain largely confidential.

What is known comes from court testimony and reporting tied to the case. Several victims spoke about long-term psychological and physical trauma during sentencing. Some were involved in the 2022 kidnapping plot after being removed from Bateman's control.

Authorities say recovery and reintegration efforts are ongoing, with support services in place.

For adult women connected to Bateman's group, outcomes vary.

Naomi 'Nomz' Bistline, one of his former wives, eventually cooperated with investigators after initially defending him. She served a short sentence related to the kidnapping case and is now studying and rebuilding her life.

Moretta Rose Johnson, another former follower, also broke away. She has since married, started a family, and reconnected with relatives after leaving the group.

Others, however, remain loyal. Reports indicate some still view Bateman as a religious figure and maintain contact with him.

A Community Still Recovering

The fallout from Bateman's group has extended beyond individual victims. Families were split, with some parents accused of facilitating abuse under religious pressure. One mother, Julia Johnson, later worked with investigators, helping expose the group's inner workings.

The broader Short Creek area, once closely tied to fundamentalist sects, has been changing in recent years. Fewer residents now follow strict FLDS teachings, and local leadership has shifted away from church control.

The renewed attention from Trust Me: The False Prophet has brought the case back into public view, but the core facts remain unchanged. Bateman is behind bars, several of his associates have also been sentenced, and the legal chapter is largely closed.

What continues is the aftermath. Some survivors are rebuilding their lives, others are still processing what happened, and a portion of the group remains under Bateman's influence despite his imprisonment.