Ex-Prince Andrew was inside Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in early April when four protesters allegedly arrived by car, shouted abuse and climbed the fence, according to OK!, in a breach said to have left him in a state of 'absolute terror and rage' as he prepares to move into nearby Marsh Farm.

Andrew has been staying at Wood Farm while renovations continue at Marsh Farm following his departure from Royal Lodge, the home he had occupied for years. The move followed King Charles III stripping him of his royal titles and patronages last year, with the wider fallout from Andrew's long association with Jeffrey Epstein still hanging over every development in his public and private life.

Security Row Deepens as Andrew Pushes Ahead With Move

Behind the scenes, the breach appears to have intensified long-running tensions over how quickly ex-Prince Andrew will vacate Wood Farm and commit fully to Marsh Farm. The cottage at Sandringham has long been used by other senior royals, and insiders cited by OK! say there is rising pressure for Andrew to complete his move so that the property can return to regular circulation.

'A huge amount of work has already gone into getting the property ready, security measures are now being strengthened, installations have been happening nonstop and the interiors are now largely in place, from major furnishings to a fully fitted kitchen,' one royal source said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Living in State of 'Absolute Terror and Rage' Over Lack of Security at New Home https://t.co/JtZFQk0QBp pic.twitter.com/Vclgkal2rA — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 25, 2026

The same insiders say Andrew has been relocating his belongings in stages. Paintings, books and other personal effects have been sent to Norfolk, even as he continues to express strong reluctance about leaving the scale and prestige of Royal Lodge.

Marsh Farm may offer what looks on paper like a gentler existence, with access to extensive grounds and equestrian facilities, but, according to those close to him, he 'hates' the idea of downsizing his life.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly isn't loving his new home.



According to an insider, the former Duke of York has many issues with his new residence, Marsh Farm, on King Charles III's Sandringham estate. Link below for details. https://t.co/RBkuaemAXX pic.twitter.com/1yhC8HYrMd — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) April 21, 2026

The security breach has not helped to sell the merits of his new address. Far from feeling protected in a quieter environment, Andrew is said to believe that moving out of Windsor has made him more exposed, not less. The suggestion from his camp is that the Sandringham set-up, at least so far, has failed to match the protections he once took for granted.

Epstein Fallout Still Haunts Andrew at Marsh Farm

The wider backdrop is impossible to ignore. Ex-Prince Andrew's relocation follows the continuing fallout from his relationship with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which has shaped every public and private decision around him in recent years.

According to the material provided, Andrew was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as Britain's trade envoy. He has since been released 'under investigation' by police. No charges have been detailed in the documents seen, and nothing has yet been proven in court regarding those specific allegations.

Read more Prince William Vows to Be 'Ruthless' With 'Despicable' Andrew, Royal Expert Claims Prince William Vows to Be 'Ruthless' With 'Despicable' Andrew, Royal Expert Claims

For the former working royal, however, the effect is the same. He remains a man under scrutiny, no longer part of the official machine that once cocooned him, yet still high-profile enough to attract protesters to the fence of a farmhouse in Norfolk.

What Marsh Farm ultimately offers ex-Prince Andrew is uncertain. It is framed in briefings as a quieter, more rural life with space for horses and retreat, yet the first major story from the property centres on a shouted protest and a panicked response over security. For a figure who has spent years trying and failing to step out of the glare, that is not an auspicious start.