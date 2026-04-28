The US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Texas to use its newly redrawn congressional map for the 2026 midterms, overturning a lower court ruling that had blocked it and prompting sharp criticism from legal scholar Steve Vladeck, who described the court's latest order as a troubling development.

The ruling concerns a Republican backed map passed by the Texas Legislature last year and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, with the dispute centring on whether the redraw amounted to unlawful racial gerrymandering.

Supreme Court Order On Texas Map Alarms Steve Vladeck

The Supreme Court had already intervened once, in early December, when it temporarily allowed Texas to use the map for looming primaries while the case worked its way through the courts. On Monday, the justices went further, formally overturning the lower court and clearing the map for full use in the 2026 cycle.

Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck, writing on his Substack newsletter One First, called the order 'truly unusual.'

Vladeck argued that the court was now treating its emergency‑docket decisions as a kind of de facto precedent. In his view, that means two sparse paragraphs from December have become the analytical foundation for a merits ruling that wipes out months of testimony and a 160‑page opinion by the district court.

He described that shift as 'entirely worrisome', especially when Justice Elena Kagan's earlier dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, had already tried to dismantle the majority's reasoning.

The Supreme Court itself did not elaborate on its thinking beyond the brief order, and none of the conservative justices added separate opinions.

Texas Gerrymander Fight And A Deeply Split Bench

The battle over the Texas map has been unusually bitter even by modern redistricting standards. After Democrats in the state House fled to deny a quorum and delay the bill, Republicans eventually muscled it through, prompting almost immediate lawsuits from civil‑rights organisations already in court over Texas's 2021 lines.

In November, Judge Jeff Brown, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority of the three‑judge panel that there was 'substantial evidence' the 2025 plan was racially gerrymandered. Judge David Guaderrama joined him. Their colleague, Fifth Circuit Judge Jerry Smith, issued a blistering dissent, calling Brown's work 'the most blatant exercise of judicial activism that I have ever witnessed.'

When Texas's lawyers turned to the Supreme Court late last year, they framed the case as a clash between a legislature's map‑drawing power and what they cast as an overreaching lower court. The justices' conservative majority sided with them in December, saying Texas was likely to succeed on the merits.

Kagan, Sotomayor and Jackson were not persuaded. In their dissent from the stay, they said the court's move 'disrespects the work of a District Court that did everything one could ask to carry out its charge — that put aside every consideration except getting the issue before it right.' On Monday, they dissented again, but without further written explanation.

Civil Rights Groups Call Texas Ruling 'A Rigged Map'

Outside the courtroom, the Supreme Court's order was greeted with sharp criticism from voting‑rights advocates. They argue that the new Texas map deliberately dismantles majority‑minority districts that had given Black and Latino voters a fairer chance of electing their preferred candidates.

'This was an intentional effort to limit the power of Black people and other people of colour,' said Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. He said the ruling did not change the underlying facts, accusing Texas of delivering 'a rigged map that limits the power of voters of colour in a state with a long record of voter suppression.'

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Texas to use racially discriminatory voting maps, despite overwhelming evidence that the plan was designed to weaken the political power of Black voters and other voters of color.



As our President and Executive Director Damon Hewitt… pic.twitter.com/u5zx8yHiqf — Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (@LawyersComm) April 27, 2026

Texas Republicans, meanwhile, were buoyant. State Senator Mayes Middleton, who helped shepherd the legislation and is now running for attorney general, celebrated online, declaring that 'the Big Beautiful Map stands' and urging supporters to 'go elect those 5 additional Republican Congressional seats we drew.'

Democrats in Texas tried to find some solace in broader national trends. State Representative Gene Wu of Houston, who chairs the Texas House Democratic Caucus, condemned what he called Governor Greg Abbott's 'racist map'. However, he argued that their decision to break quorum last year forced Republicans' plans into the spotlight and spurred blue states such as California and Virginia to adopt their own pro‑Democratic maps. Wu said that response had 'levelled the playing field' to a degree.

Supreme Court Order And The Wider Redistricting War

The Supreme Court order on Texas drops into a wider, almost open‑ended redistricting arms race. Donald Trump's push last year for GOP‑led states to redraw maps mid‑decade has been mirrored, in different form, by Democratic efforts elsewhere to seize back seats. Both California and Virginia have approved maps forecast to generate more Democratic House members, potentially offsetting some of Texas's gains.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled his own aggressive plan to flip four Democratic‑held districts, calling a special session of the Republican‑controlled legislature to consider it. His proposal would likely give Republicans 24 of the state's 28 House seats, although constitutional limits on partisan gerrymandering there make fresh legal challenges almost inevitable.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a draft congressional map ahead of the state's special redistricting session.



Compared to the current map (left), the new map (right) would eliminate as many as 4 Democratic representatives - 2 in central Florida and 2 in south Florida. pic.twitter.com/rdVKUGQi7M — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 27, 2026

Virginia voters, for their part, narrowly backed a Democratic‑drawn map targeting four Republican incumbents, with state Republicans now suing and the Virginia Supreme Court hearing arguments.

Texas Republicans pushed the redrawn congressional map through a special legislative session in August 2025 after pressure from President Donald Trump to bolster the party's narrow majority in the US House of Representatives. The new lines are designed to add up to five additional Republican‑leaning seats.

A three‑judge federal panel in Texas later blocked the map, finding there was 'substantial evidence' it amounted to an illegal racial gerrymander under Texas law, and civil‑rights groups argued it stripped political power from Black and Latino voters.