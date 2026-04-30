A case filed at New York County Supreme Court claims a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase mistreated a junior colleague over several months. The man, referred to as John Doe, says he experienced harassment, pressure, and assault. He has kept his identity hidden to protect himself and his family after receiving threats.

The allegations are against Lorna Hajdini, 37, an executive director in the bank's Leveraged Finance team. The case says the behaviour began shortly after they started working together in spring 2024. Doe joined the company in March 2024, and Hajdini joined the same team a month later.

Claims of Harassment and Coercion

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The complaint describes an incident in May 2024 where Hajdini allegedly made inappropriate contact and remarks. Doe says this was the beginning of repeated advances that became more serious over time. He claims that when he refused, she threatened his career.

The filing says Hajdini suggested she had control over his future at the company. Doe claims she implied that promotions depended on doing what she wanted. The lawsuit describes several occasions where he felt pressured to go along with it out of fear.

The complaint also says the situation worsened over time. Doe claims he was forced into sexual acts despite resisting and showing distress. Two witnesses are said to support parts of his account.

Allegations of Drugging and Abuse

One of the most serious claims is that Hajdini admitted to drugging Doe more than once. The filing says she used substances, including Rohypnol, to make him unable to resist. Doe claims this was done to enable sexual encounters without his consent.

The complaint also includes claims of racial abuse towards Doe, who is identified as Asian. It says offensive remarks were made during several incidents. Doe also claims Hajdini accessed his bank account without permission. He says this was done to track his movements. The filing describes this as part of controlling behaviour.

Workplace Impact and Alleged Retaliation

The lawsuit accuses JPMorgan Chase of failing to act and retaliating against Doe. He says that after filing a formal complaint in May 2025, he faced consequences. These included being placed on leave and losing access to work systems. Doe claims his reputation was damaged after speaking up. He says he received threatening calls and messages. Some of these allegedly referenced his race and warned him not to continue. The complaint states that Doe began looking for other jobs in late 2024. However, he claims senior staff gave negative references. He says this made it difficult for him to find new work.

Company Response and Investigation

JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims in the lawsuit. A spokesperson said an internal review found no evidence to support them. The spokesperson added: 'Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims.'

The company also said several employees took part in the investigation, but the complainant did not. According to the statement, he did not provide key details to support his case. Hajdini is still employed at the bank.

Neither Hajdini nor the company has made further public statements. The case is ongoing.