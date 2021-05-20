After months of speculations around their relationship, A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed that he is dating Rihanna, and it seems that they are getting pretty serious about each other.

A$AP Rocky was recently talking to GQ magazine for its June/July cover issue, and when Rihanna's name cropped up during a conversation about his love life, the rapper started "beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." Proclaiming his love for the Grammy-winner, Rocky called her "The love of my life," and "My lady."

Rumours about Rihanna dating Rocky after her split from Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel have been in the news ever since they were seen together during the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert at the Big Apple in January. The couple was spotted hanging out together on several occasions after that, including dinner dates. A report also claimed that they checked in to a hotel together in New York in early 2020.

The duo finally confirmed their relationship by packing on PDA as they spent the Christmas holiday together with a trip to Barbados. However, the exact timeline of their relationship is still a bit confusing, as many suspect the duo dated in 2013 as well, when Rocky opened for Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour.

While Rocky refused to divulge more details about the beginning of their love life, he did confess that being in a relationship is "so much better," and also referred to the "Work" singer as "The One."

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's The One," the 32-year-old said.

Rocky also recalled feeling a sense of belonging when he accompanied Rihanna to her homeland Barbados, from where his father had migrated to the US. Rocky said: "It was like a homecoming thing. It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."

The "Everyday" hitmaker also discussed his plans for fatherhood, and said he is "absolutely" ready for it if that's in his destiny. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very," he said.