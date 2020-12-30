Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spending the Christmas holiday together, and aren't afraid to notch it up by indulging in some PDA. The new couple was recently spotted riding jet skis and getting cosy on a chartered catamaran ride in Barbados.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen kissing and hugging while spending time together on the yacht. The cute couple was also seen enjoying water-based sports during the outing. One of the photographs showed them riding jet skis around the idyllic waters and excitedly screaming during an innertube ride while being pulled by a speedboat.

According to a report in People, A$AP Rocky reached the Caribbean island on December 23 to meet the Grammy-winner who had already been there for a week. A source told the outlet: "Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday. A$AP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the trip was an "obvious" step for the couple in their budding romance, and it seemed like they are "in love." The insider said: "They've known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which makes it so easy for them to get along, travel together and be involved in each other's lives to the full extent. They always have such a good time together and definitely seem in love."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted hanging out together on several occasions weeks after the pop star's split from Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. They were together during the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert at the Big Apple in January and were photographed laughing together backstage.

They also posed for a photo together on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019. Another report claimed that they checked in at a hotel together in New York early this year. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Rocky's father's roots in Barbados helped fuel their connection.

While Rihanna was with Hassan Jameel for three years before they called it quits in January, A$AP was previously linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017 and model Daiane Sodré in 2019.