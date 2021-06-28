A$AP Rocky literally swept Rihanna off her feet after a dinner date in New York.

According to a report in TMZ, the musicians were on a date on Saturday night that continued well into the wee hours of Sunday morning. They were seen in the lower east side of the city walking hand-in-hand, moments before it escalated to something straight out of a movie as the rapper swooped his girlfriend right up in his arms.

In a video that has been obtained by the outlet, the couple is seen walking with their arms linked with some people accompanying them a few steps behind. At one moment, A$AP Rocky lifted his surprised girlfriend in his arms, after which they were seen driving away in a waiting SUV.

The clip was shot around 5:30/6 AM on Sunday. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the couple also came across a dude who seemed drunk and was sprawled out over the floor after their date.

The love birds haven't shied away from PDA since they confirmed their relationship with a Christmas holiday in Barbados last year. They were spotted hanging out together on several occasions before that as well, including the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert at the Big Apple in January, but the exact time they started dating is still unknown.

A$AP Rocky recently proclaimed his love for the Grammy-winner in a conversation with GQ magazine for its June/July cover issue. The 32-year-old referred to the "Diamond" hitmaker as "My lady," "The love of my life," and "The One."

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's The One," the "Praise the Lord" rapper said.

Rocky was previously linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017 and model Daiane Sodré in 2019, while Rihanna was with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for three years before they called it quits in January.

Many suspect that Rocky had dated the "Fenty" founder in 2013 as well, when he opened for her Diamonds World Tour. They also posed for a photo together on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019.