As predicted by insiders, Apple's "Time Flies" event only unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, and iPad 8. If not for the production delays brought about by the pandemic, the company originally planned to include the iPhone 12 series in one presentation. Nevertheless, as hinted by supply chain analysts, the smartphones, along with several new products, will debut next week instead. Invites for the virtual-only "Hi, Speed" show confirm it will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and start at 10 a.m. PDT.

By now, the tech industry already knows that the iPhone 12 will headline the event. So far, leaks are suggesting four models: The iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latter two have been somehow confirmed by a Russian jeweller offering pre-orders for bespoke luxury versions of the handsets. As for the others, images posted on social media of stickers intended for the packaging of protective cases support it as well.

Based on the "Hi, Speed" tagline featured on the electronic invite, it might allude to the new A14 chipset and rumours of 5G connectivity, according to 9to5Mac. A few months ago, it was implied that Apple plans to cut costs by removing the EarPods and chargers from iPhone 12 retail boxes to keep prices down. Aside from smartphones, many believe the background graphics hold a clue as to what other items will be announced.

As such, people on social media and forums have shared their interpretations. The smallest and innermost circle supposedly stands for the AirTags. The next ring that follows could be the HomePod Mini, while the bigger one after that is for the new HomePod. Finally, the outermost section could be the AirPods Studio headphones.

Meanwhile, the colours could likewise be a hint at a Midnight Blue and possibly an orange iPhone 12. The former is possible given the shade was featured in the recent Apple Watch Series 6 reveal. While most of these are pure speculations as of the moment, the upcoming "Hi, Speed" event should finally give consumers a glimpse of what the company has in store for 2020.