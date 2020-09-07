A few weeks from now Apple is expected to finally make its final hardware announcements for 2020. The tech industry is already eager to see something new aside from its usual offerings. So far, products rumoured to debut include the AirPods Studio, AirTags, AirPower, and augmented reality (AR) glasses. Nonetheless, the hype surrounding the iPhone 12 series continues to surge as sources regularly share new details about the lineup. Here are some of the latest ones that have been circulating on the internet.

Revamped aesthetics and form factor

As of late, the most remarkable change Apple did to the iPhone series was to reduce the thick upper and lower bezels. The removal of the physical home button allowed the engineers to introduce the controversial notch. After the iPhone X was released, succeeding models have followed a similar design wherein the front-facing camera and other sensors are housed within the cutout.

According to The Verge, the company might be bringing back the flat and bevelled edges that debuted with the iPhone 5. While the rounded frames of the more current handsets appear stylish, some users complain about it being prone to slipping. Hints of its comeback can be found on the newer iPad Pros and are purportedly supported by dummy models sourced from third-party accessory manufacturers.

All iPhone 12 variants will supposedly tout the new form factor with stainless steel for the Pro versions and aluminium for the standard options. As for the sizes, images show the 5.4 inches for the entry-level, 6.1 inches for the regular, and 6.7 inches for the premium.

Immersive experiences and camera configuration

Augmented reality might be Apple's latest gimmick as rumours hint at the existence of AR glasses in development. Moreover, the LIDAR sensor that will allegedly ship with the Pros is remarkably accurate enough to gauge distance and objects. When the two are paired, it should deliver a cutting-edge platform for entertainment or productivity.

From an imaging perspective, the Cupertino-based tech outlet is not making any drastic changes to the cameras. The base models are likely going to have a dual setup and a triple-camera module with LIDAR on the range-topping handsets.

5G and package contents

Apple is finally equipping the iPhone 12 catalogue with 5G connectivity. As most mobile network providers now support the new wireless telecommunications standard, subscribers can take advantage of faster download/upload speeds. Unfortunately, the biggest caveat here is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only one to be compatible with mmWave 5G band spectrum. Meanwhile, the rest will only have Sub-6 GHz 5G out of the box.

Additionally, 5G brings forth another set of issues as insiders claim this pushed Apple to longer include EarPods and chargers in the box. A render of the suspected tray inside the packaging was posted online and shows just enough space to hold some documentation and a Lightning cable. While this might seem an eco-friendly move, others believe this creates another market for Apple to sell its customers a 20W USB Type-C PD power adapter.