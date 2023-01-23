Unlike most leading smartphone manufacturers, Apple has refrained from jumping on the foldable phone bandwagon. In fact, it is unclear whether (or if) the long-rumoured iPhone Fold will even see the light of day.

However, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has been showing interest in foldable technology lately. In fact, Apple has been granted multiple foldable tech-related patents over the past few years.

In the meantime, foldable smartphones have come a really long way. It isn't surprising that Apple wants to give foldable devices a fair chance like its competitors.

So, what's stopping Apple from launching its own foldable device? Apparently. the American tech giant is concerned about the durability of foldables. Foldable devices have a reputation for being extremely fragile.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has now given Apple a patent (№US-20230011092-A1) for a foldable display. Notably, the latest patent suggests this display will be crack-resistant.

So, it is safe to assume that Apple is sparing no effort to address its main concern when it comes to foldable devices - durability. Foldables including Samsung's Galaxy Z series is known to be notoriously fragile.

The patent indicates Apple will use a protective layer, a thin-film transistor layer, and a flexible substrate to enhance the durability of this foldable display.

It is worth mentioning here that the flexible substrate is more prone to damage than other parts of the display. The aforesaid protective layer will ensure no cracks are formed in the flexible substrate.

Aside from this, Apple has been granted another patent related to a self-healing display. Now, foldable devices are most susceptible to scratches. The self-healing screen will reportedly have the ability to recover from such minor scratches.

While details about the Foldable iPhone are still scarce, some reports suggest Apple might be prepping to unveil a foldable iPad. The company will probably use this iPad as a test product for this technology.

This will give Apple a chance to refine the tech before bringing it to iPhones. Moreover, a foldable iPad isn't as important in the company's portfolio as iPhone. In other words, a foldable iPad will be a low-risk product for Apple.

Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil its maiden foldable phone dubbed the Pixel Fold soon. It will be interesting to see whether Apple will launch a foldable device to go toe-to-toe with the search engine giant's maiden foldable handset.

The new patent and the previous self-healing display patent will play a vital role in Apple's foldable device. Also, these patents are a major sign that the company wants to come up with a more durable foldable in the future.