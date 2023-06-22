You will soon be able to log into your Apple ID across devices and websites without entering the password. Apple and several other tech companies believe passkeys will be a widely-used method for logging into websites and apps in the future.

Apple has been offering passkey support for a while now. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has expanded the same to Apple ID. The passkey support for Apple IDs has been rolled out with the latest iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma beta builds. Moreover, it will be compatible with Apple, as well as non-Apple devices.

Passkey Support for Apple ID

According to a report by 9To5Mac, iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma are capable of automatically generating Apple ID passkeys. So, beta testers of the current iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonomo beta versions can sign into their Apple IDs without entering their passwords.

As of this morning, it looks like you can now use Passkeys to sign in to https://t.co/vugFzZAxv4, requires iOS 17 though. pic.twitter.com/WDJ83zx7TK — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 20, 2023

Aside from this, passkey support is now available for a slew of Apple websites including apple.com/shop/bag, appleid.apple.com, apple.com, and iCloud.com. The folks at MySmartPrice believe the feature will be available on all websites with the Apple ID sign-in option.

What is Passkey?

According to a blog post by Google's Group Product Manager Christiaan Brand, passkeys are the "easiest and most secure way to sign in to apps and websites." Moreover, Brand suggests passkeys will pave the way for a passwordless future."

A passkey comprises a key pair, according to Apple. One of the keys is public, while the other is private. The website or app you use only has access to the public key, and the private key is stored in your device. Now, it is worth noting that the public key is unique for each website and app. The private key, on the other hand, is only held by your device.

So, it is safe to say that a passkey is a more secure way of logging into apps or websites as compared to traditional passwords. Moreover, a passkey is more convenient because you do not even need to remember it.

Using a passkey with Apple ID

Apple has a reputation for offering reliable security while using its apps, services, or websites. However, Apple device users are also required to follow the company's instructions regarding online safety. In line with this, the company urged all iOS users to turn on 2FA (two-factor authentication) back in 2017.

Now, using a passkey with Apple ID will further ensure your private data is safe. First, you need to ensure that you are running the latest iOS 17 beta or macOS Sonoma beta. The next step involves heading straight to an Apple website that lets you sign in with your Apple ID.

A new "Sign in with iPhone" button will pop up once you enter your registered email address. Alternatively, you can sign in by entering the password. A QR code will appear when you click on this new button. You can scan the QR code using your iPhone to authenticate yourself via Touch or Face ID.

This way, you can sign in without entering the password. On the downside, the user experience isn't likely to be smooth since the feature is currently in beta testing. In the meantime, Apple could be prepping to bring Face ID to MacBooks. To recap, Apple unveiled MacBook Pro with next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips earlier this year.

Face ID coming to MacBooks

Now, the folks at Patently Apple have discovered a new patent related to the use of Face ID on Mac devices. Furthermore, the patent suggests the fan-favourite authentication tech is finally coming to Apple's desktops and laptops soon.

“The Memoji is wearing AR Glasses! Or this means Face ID is coming to MacBooks!” pic.twitter.com/Wr87opdE2h — ‏ُ (@TailosiveTech) March 29, 2023

Since the patent has been granted, Apple could be gearing up to bring Face ID to its upcoming iMacs and MacBooks. Interestingly, the patent suggests the Face ID will not just be used for initial device login. Instead, it looks like Apple is trying to integrate the feature for email login access as well. The patent was approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office back in 2008, a year after the first iPhone was launched.