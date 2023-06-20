It looks like Apple is sparing no effort to enhance the integration between iPhone and its recently unveiled Vision Pro platform. In line with this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to use a UWB chip in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Apple is still riding high on the success of the iPhone 14 series, despite widening the gap between the Pro and non-Pro models last year. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, a myriad of key details about the company's next-generation iPhone models have been popping up on the internet lately.

For instance, Apple recently secured a patent for Spatial Composites material, which suggests the upcoming iPhones (including the iPhone 15) will have a scratch-resistant back panel. However. Apple is reportedly planning to push back the launch of a few iPhone 15 series models.

If this speculation turns out to be true, the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 lineup might not debut in September. However, the company could unveil four new iPhones in the next couple of months if things go as planned. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple could offer a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Interestingly, the American tech behemoth has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. In the meantime, the iPhone 15 series has been floating around the rumour mill. Now, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple wants to improve the integration between its iPhones and the Vision Pro headset.

iPhone 15 to pack upgraded UWB chip

Kuo says Apple is trying to achieve deep integration for the iPhone and Apple Pro by using a UWB (upgraded ultrawideband) chip. To recap, Apple launched its first-ever mixed reality headset dubbed Vision Pro at the recently concluded WWDC 2023. As expected, the Vision Pro is part of the company's extensive ecosystem.

Apple will "aggressively upgrade" the hardware in other Apple devices to provide a superior experience for Vision Pro users. Wi-Fi and UWB are important components when it comes to creating a competitive ecosystem around Vision Pro. The upgraded ultrawide band chip that will power up the iPhone 15 will be based on a 16nm, rather than a 7nm production process.

As a result, the upcoming iPhone models will deliver better performance and help lower power consumption even when connected to nearby devices. It is worth noting that Apple's UWB chip is a U1 chip, which powers the iPhone 11 and later models. The chip also facilitates seamless connections to other devices.

Apple indicated that the Vision Pro will integrate with all other Apple devices when it previewed the headset earlier this month. An upgraded UWB chip will ensure seamless connectivity between the Vision Pro and other Apple devices. While Apple is still mum on its plan to use the UWB chip, it is worth noting that Kuo has a good track record of predicting the company's updates ahead of official confirmation.

According to the renowned analyst, chipset solution provider JCET will enjoy an increased gross margin and profit due to Apple's decision to use an upgraded UWB chip in iPhone 15. Citing the upcoming Nvidia H100 successor and AMD's MI300 series, Kuo says more companies will adopt chipset design in AI accelerators in the future.

iPhone 16 set to debut Wi-Fi 7

Aside from this, Kuo claims the iPhone 16 will be the first Apple device to adopt Wi-Fi 7 technology. This upgrade will help the company offer improved data throughout, coupled with faster transfer speeds. Moreover, this upgrade aligns with Wi-Fi Alliance's recommendation to improve virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Apple is highly likely to take advantage of Wi-Fi 7 and come up with a more seamless ecosystem for its hardware products that operate on the same local network, according to a Fone Arena report.