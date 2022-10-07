It looks like the highly anticipated Apple October event, which would feature the launch of the company's latest gadgets, won't be happening. However, recent reports suggest that new Apple products would still be coming out this month, including iPhone 14 Plus, Mac mini with M2 chip, and iPad Pro 2022

iPhone 14 Plus

One of the first products Apple will unveil this month is already known to fans, who won't have to wait long to see it. Friday marks the release of the iPhone 14 Plus, which was unveiled alongside the other iPhone 14 models (October 7). Preordering the phone today can help buyers save money on the $899 plus device by taking advantage of various iPhone 14 offers. The pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus will be delivered between October 11 and October 13, according to Tom's Guide.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the same feature set as the basic iPhone 14 model except for its 6.7-inch screen, which is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This includes an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a larger aperture, an A15 Bionic chipset, and the main camera with a larger sensor to capture more light than the iPhone 13 did. Given that the iPhone 14 Plus is larger than the regular iPhone, it is assumed that its battery is as well. With any luck, this will enable the final iPhone 14 model to join the iPhone 14 Pro Max on the list of devices with the longest battery life.

Mac mini with the M2 chip

The Mac Mini was one of the first Macs to use Apple's M1 chip two years ago. This desktop Mac without a monitor may soon receive the long-awaited upgrade now that the M2 chip is available.

Many expect that the Mac Mini 2022 will only receive the new M2 chip as its sole upgrade. Nevertheless, a somewhat unlikely rumour from earlier this year suggested that a more compact design with more ports would be possible, though fans would certainly not object if Apple followed through on it.

iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 2022

The iPad Pro 2022 tablet is also expected to arrive and will be powered by updated Apple silicon. Apple will probably use the M2 chip this time for the 12.9-inch and 11-inch tablets.

Wireless charging and a new Smart Connector on the tablet's side are potential upgrades to the iPad Pro. Early speculations suggested that the iPad Pro's display would get a notch to reduce bezels, but this would seem like a step backwards at a time when the iPhone 14 Pro models had abandoned their notch in favour of the fun and practical Dynamic Island feature.

Watch out for Apple's regular iPad as well. The 10.2-inch iPad might use some internal upgrades because it still uses an outdated chipset. This does not imply that, unlike the Pro versions, an M2 chip is required for this iPad. Instead, a more gradual transition to the A14 Bionic may occur.