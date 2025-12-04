Fans waiting for the iOS 26.2 release might have to wait longer, but Apple is working quickly behind the scenes to get the update out.

The good news is that Apple has pushed out the iOS 26.2 Release Candidate (RC), meaning that the public rollout is likely days away. The release candidate goes hand in hand with Apple's previous '.2' release updates, which have all been released in mid-December over the last four years, Mac Rumours says.

If we're going by previous release timeframes, the next iOS version should launch publicly on either 8 or 9 December.

How To Install iOS 26.2 RC

Unlike public releases, the iOS 26.2 release candidate won't be available right away. To get it, users will have to do the following steps:

Head to the Apple Beta page. Register with your Apple ID. Log in to the Beta Software Program. Click Enrol your iOS device. Open the Settings app on your device. Tap General, then Software Update. Select the iOS Public Beta in the Beta Updates section.

Key Features Coming in iOS 26.2

iOS 26.2 is not a massive overhaul, say 9 To 5 Mac. However, it does add a few appreciated features across a few apps. The focus of the update is to improve day-to-day use and polish features introduced in iOS 26.

Yes 🙌 Apple finally dropped it… iOS 26.2 Release Candidate is HERE 😳📲

After days of waiting, refreshing, & stressing, the RC is now showing up for Developers - this is the final build before the official release 👀🔥



At 8.39GB, Apple clearly packed in some last-minute… pic.twitter.com/iU6058kSm1 — 𝕄𝕣ℕ😎𝕓𝕝𝕖 *𝕏 (@MrNobleTV) December 3, 2025

Reminders

The Reminders app will now let users mark their tasks as Urgent if a reminder with a due time is triggered by an alarm, like a standard iPhone alert.

On top of this, the update will also come with snooze options and Live Activities for extra visibility. This feature has long been requested for people who use Reminders for work or personal planning.

Apple Podcasts

The app is getting a long-requested feature: automatic chapters. This feeds transcripts into Apple Intelligence to create chapters for shows that don't have one. This gives podcasts more structure and accessibility.

The update also adds upgrades for links, referenced episodes, and any content that the hosts mention.

Freeform

Freeform continues to grow with the addition of tables. Boards will soon have an organised data section reminiscent of those in Notes. This makes collaborative boards more structured, especially for planning projects, saving references, or organising creative material.

Apple Games

The Games app, introduced in iOS 26, is getting a few upgrades based on user feedback. One of which is a Library filter that lets users organise games by challenges or games played by friends.

The update will also refine controller navigation for players using Bluetooth controllers. Lastly, the update will ensure that challenge scores get updated in real time.

Apple Music

Lyrics will now appear even with no signal, thanks to offline lyric support. This makes the feature accessible on flights, trains, or in remote areas. We don't know yet whether lyrics download automatically for all library songs, but the improvement will be widely appreciated.

Apple News

The app will get a new layout that is aimed at sections that were typically harder to reach. Quick links will be at the top of the Today screen, so categories like Puzzles, Sports, and others are easier to find.

A new Following tab replaces the previous setup hidden under Search, while the Search tab now includes recommended shortcuts.

Other Additions

Several smaller but meaningful updates round out the release:

A Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen for adjusting clock transparency

One-time AirDrop codes that allow sharing with people not saved in contacts

Adjusted Sleep Score ranges for more accurate post-sleep descriptions

Expanded AirPods Live Translation support across the EU

The Control Center in iOS 26.2 RC has smoother animations and fixed overleaping bug ! pic.twitter.com/Shw6CDSdh1 — Minimal Nerd (@minimalnerd1) December 3, 2025

With iOS 26.2 nearly ready for a wide release, attention will quickly shift to iOS 26.3. Apple historically pushes the first x.3 beta the day after launching an x.2 update, placing the next development build in mid-December. x.3 updates usually concentrate on internal improvements, so iOS 26.2 may be the final feature-heavy update of the year.