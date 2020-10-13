A few hours from now, Apple will finally take the covers off what they have in store for 2020. So far, among the product reveals they had this year which caught consumers by surprise include the iPhone SE, Magic Keyboard for iPad, and the Apple Watch SE. The tech industry already knows that the iPhone 12 series will headline the "Hi, Speed" event later. However, with third-party audio products and even its Beats by Dr. Dre page no longer up on its website, the AirPods Studio might debut soon.

Before iOS 14 officially became available on Sept. 16, data miners somehow gained access to an unreleased copy of the software. After digging around in the code, they supposedly found clues that hinted at an unannounced pair of headphones and several other devices. To date, Apple has never manufactured its own full-size headphones and opted to stick with earphones instead. Given the success of its AirPods lineup, market analysts suggested that it will not be long before it adds an over-ear or on-ear version.

After recently removing speakers and headphones from Sonos and Bose from its store, it prompted people to speculate that something else might be slated to replace these. Now, it appears the Beats by Dr. Dre page has been taken down as well. Upon checking, users reported that the latter's products are still available for purchase, which is probably due to the brand being owned by Apple in the first place.

According to the Independent, a similar situation occurred in 2014 wherein Apple suddenly dropped Fitbit products from its online store ahead of the launch of its own wearable. Although this was months before the first-generation Apple Watch was released, the current development seems to suggest a major product announcement might be at hand.

It was not long ago when Apple introduced updates for its audio lineup which includes the new spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, those who are using wired headphones now have the option to adjust the acoustic output. Those eager to find out what the company will unveil can tune in later for the "Hi, Speed" virtual presentation.

Apple's online-only event will be held on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.