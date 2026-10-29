Apple has introduced its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, 16 years after co-founder Steve Jobs criticised vertical touchscreens as 'ergonomically terrible'. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models combine touch input with tandem OLED displays, bringing direct screen interaction to Apple's professional laptop range for the first time.

The launch comes under chief executive John Ternus, who succeeded Tim Cook on 1 September 2026. While the product represents a clear departure from Jobs' publicly expressed preference, Apple's announcement does not identify who initiated the touchscreen project or establish that Ternus personally ordered the change.

Inside Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro introduces Apple's PROLED XDR display, built around tandem OLED technology. Apple lists peak HDR and SDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits, a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1 and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports both P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, targeting professional workflows in photography, video production and design.

Touch input is integrated directly into the display panel to reduce latency. Users can swipe through webpages, pinch to zoom, drag content between applications and interact with creative software on screen. Apple has also brought Dynamic Island to the Mac, where it can display Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri AI. The touchscreen works alongside the keyboard and trackpad, preserving conventional controls.

The laptops use Apple's M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, with configurations offering up to 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage. Apple advertises battery life of up to 24 hours. Other features include Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera and a six-speaker sound system. Apple says the redesigned machines are thinner and lighter than their predecessors.

Why Steve Jobs Objected to Vertical Touchscreens

Jobs discussed the ergonomics of touch interfaces at Apple's 'Back to the Mac' event on 20 October 2010. He argued that repeatedly reaching towards a vertical display could cause arm fatigue, describing the approach as 'ergonomically terrible'. He favoured touch input on horizontal surfaces, such as trackpads, rather than requiring users to hold their arms up to operate a screen.

His remarks became a prominent reference point in discussions about touchscreen computers. They do not, however, establish that Apple imposed a formal written ban on the technology. The new MacBook Pro departs from Jobs' publicly stated position, but the launch announcement does not describe the change as a reversal of company policy or attribute the decision to Ternus personally.

How Much Apple's Touchscreen MacBook Pro Costs

In the UK, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at £2,899, while the 16-inch model starts at £3,399. M5 Max configurations start at £4,499 for the 14-inch version and £4,799 for the 16-inch model. These are starting prices, with the final cost depending on the selected configuration.

The touchscreen models follow Apple's announcement of a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip on 27 October. That laptop starts at £1,999 in the UK, putting the entry touchscreen model £900 higher. The comparison involves different configurations: the touchscreen model starts with M5 Pro and adds the PROLED XDR display, while the less expensive model uses M6 and a Liquid Retina XDR display.

John Ternus Takes Over as Apple Launches Touchscreen MacBook Pro

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and became senior vice-president of Hardware Engineering in 2021. He succeeded Cook as chief executive on 1 September 2026, following a leadership transition announced in April. Cook became executive chairman after 15 years as CEO.

Apple opened pre-orders for the touchscreen MacBook Pro on 28 October, with customer availability beginning on 6 November. The launch adds direct touch controls to a laptop line traditionally operated through a keyboard and trackpad, while leaving the project's internal development history and the individual executives behind the decision undisclosed.