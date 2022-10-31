Just weeks after rolling out iOS 16, Apple released the latest iOS 16.1 version for iPhones. As expected, the new mobile operating system boasts several impressive features.

Moreover, the iOS 16.1 version brings a wide range of functionalities to eligible iPhone models. Now, it looks like Apple is already gearing up for the next version of the mobile OS.

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has divulged a vital piece of information regarding the iOS 16.2 release date. According to Gurman, the iOS 16.2 official release could take place sometime in mid-December.

Also, the noted journalist suggests the iOS 16.2 release will coincide with the iPadOS 16.2 update launch. For those unaware, the company has already made iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 first beta versions available to public beta testers and developers.

Regrettably, details about the features and changes in iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 are still scarce. Still, the beta release has given us a glimpse into some of the features and improvements that might be in the offing.

First off, the iOS 16.2 update is likely to bring Live Activities support for a few sports games available in the built-in TV app. As a result, iPhone users will be able to take a gander at the games in real time.

The game tracking function will probably appear on Dynamic Island or the Lock Screen. Moreover, users will be able to add a Sleep widget option on their Lock Screen.

Apple's new app called Freeform will enable users to team up with their co-workers and friends. For those unaware, Apple showcased the new application at WWDC.

The app is currently available only to beta testers and developers. However, Apple is reportedly prepping to bring it to everyone with the new iOS 16.2.

Apple is likely to make the app available to iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 users as well. Notably, the Cupertino-based technology firm could add new features to the update since there's still time for its release.

Shortly after releasing iOS 16.2, Apple is expected to launch iOS 16.3 in February or March 2023. In other words, iOS 16.3 could be announced at the launch event for new Mac devices.