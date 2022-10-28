Apple is sparing no effort to keep details about its upcoming iPhone 15 series models under wraps but to no avail. In line with this, a new report has revealed a vital piece of information about the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to the report, Apple plans to widen the difference between the vanilla and Pro models in the iPhone 15 series. The non-Pro iPhones already boast modest specs, while the Pro models have higher-end specifications.

Notably, there is a considerable difference in terms of specs between the iPhone 14 Pro series models and non-Pro iPhone 14 models. However, this difference will reportedly get wider with the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

For instance, some reports claim the iPhone 15 Pro models will pack faster processors and upgraded camera setups. Also, these models are likely to get more RAM and improved display as compared to their non-Pro siblings.

TrendForce analysts suggest the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are highly likely to ship with increased RAM. These handsets could come with a whopping 8GB of RAM, which is more than what the iPhone 14 series has to offer.

However, both vanilla models, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, aren't likely to pack 8GB of RAM. Past leaks indicated the iPhone 14 Pro models would come with higher RAM.

Regrettably, the speculation did not turn out to be true, as the iPhone 14 Pro models arrived with just 6GB of RAM. Apparently, Apple wants the upgraded RAM to be paired with its latest processor.

For those unaware, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to pack the latest Apple A17 Bionic chip under the hood. So, the chances of the iPhone 15 Pro models getting enhanced RAM are higher.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, will probably use the A16 Bionic chip like the iPhone 14 Pro models. Also, Apple could be unveiling its first iPhones with USB type-C charging port next year.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to bring the USB type-C on the iPhone 15 series to comply with the EU's order. However, it is unclear whether the iPhone 15 Type-C port will be region exclusive.