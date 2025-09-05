Apple has officially confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be unveiled at its annual launch event on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time in Cupertino, California. Pre-orders will begin on 12 September, with global retail availability scheduled for 19 September 2025. The flagship device is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year, raising questions about when it will arrive, how much it will cost, and what upgrades it will bring.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in the United States

One of the most closely watched aspects of the new iPhone 17 Pro Max is its pricing. According to a JPMorgan analyst note, as reported by 9to5Mac, Apple may keep the starting price steady at $1,199 (£890), the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This contradicts earlier speculation of a major hike.

Other reports suggest a modest increase to $1,249 (£930) or $1,299 (£965), still below the higher figures that circulated earlier in the year. The top-end 1 TB model, however, may reach $1,699 (£1,260), a rise of $100 compared with last year, according to Reddit forum r/apple. This increase is largely attributed to larger storage options and improved hardware.

Importantly, Apple is expected to raise the base storage from 128 GB to 256 GB, offering more value at the entry-level tier.

Global Pricing Outlook

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro Max will vary across regions. In India, the device is projected to launch at ₹1,64,990, which converts to approximately $1,870 or £1,480. This reflects high import duties and taxes in the country, making the Pro Max one of the most expensive smartphones available there.

In Europe, the 128GB model is expected to cost around €950 (about $1,100 or £865), offering a more competitive price point compared to the Indian market. These regional differences highlight how currency fluctuations and taxation policies affect Apple's global pricing strategy.

Display and Battery Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to include significant improvements to its display and battery performance. Reports indicate the handset will feature an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, improving outdoor visibility.

Battery life is also expected to improve, supported by better thermal performance and efficiency gains from the new chipset. These enhancements suggest the 17 Pro Max will be capable of longer screen time between charges compared with its predecessor.

Hardware and Performance Boosts

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly debut with Apple's A19 Pro chip, manufactured on a 3 nm process. This is expected to boost performance and efficiency across tasks. The handset is also set to feature 12 GB of RAM, an increase from last year's model.

The redesigned aluminium frame will make the device slimmer, while the new camera module is rumoured to include three 48 MP sensors for improved photography and video. These enhancements underline Apple's continued push into professional-grade mobile imaging.

Software and Connectivity Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will run on iOS 26 and integrate more deeply with Apple Intelligence, the company's artificial intelligence platform. Improvements to Wi-Fi and antenna design are also expected, promising faster connectivity.

In addition, the device may introduce faster Qi2 wireless charging, reverse wireless charging for accessories, and new colour options. These features would give the Pro Max added versatility in day-to-day use.

Why the iPhone 17 Pro Max May Not Be as Expensive as Feared

Despite widespread rumours of a steep price increase, the latest projections show the iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch at the same price as last year in the United States. Even in scenarios where the price rises by $50 to $100, Apple is offering larger base storage, a brighter display, and stronger performance, which add measurable value for consumers.