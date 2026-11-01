Apple's eighth-generation iPad mini has a smaller reported battery capacity than its predecessor, but the company continues to advertise up to 10 hours of battery life.

Unveiled on 26 October 2026, the new tablet features an OLED display, Apple's A20 Pro processor and a slimmer design ahead of its 6 November release.

The latest figures emerged after European Union battery disclosure requirements brought greater attention to the device's capacity. According to TechRadar, the 2026 iPad mini has a 4,900mAh battery, compared with the 5,034mAh battery reported for the seventh-generation model released in 2024.

The reduction amounts to approximately 2.7 per cent, raising questions about whether the smaller battery will affect everyday usage.

Apple's published specifications suggest otherwise, although independent testing will be needed to establish how the two generations compare under real-world conditions.

iPad Mini 8 Battery Capacity and Battery Life Explained

The new iPad mini's reported 4,900mAh battery is 134mAh smaller than its predecessor's. The figures, highlighted by Notebookcheck and reported by TechRadar, indicate a modest reduction in capacity despite substantial hardware upgrades.

Apple's official technical specifications list an 18.9Wh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery for the latest model.

However, battery capacity alone does not determine how long a device operates between charges. Power consumption depends on several factors, including processor activity, display brightness, network connectivity and software.

Apple advertises up to 10 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi or video playback. For cellular models, the company claims up to nine hours of browsing using mobile data.

Those estimates match the previous generation's advertised endurance, suggesting the smaller battery has not affected Apple's published usage figures.

Nevertheless, the claims should not be interpreted as a guarantee of identical performance. Gaming, video editing and other demanding activities may produce different results depending on how the device is used.

The new tablet also has a thinner and lighter construction. Apple says the Wi-Fi model measures 5.4mm thick and weighs 255g.

While the smaller battery may have helped accommodate the compact design, Apple has not publicly quantified its contribution to the reduction in size and weight.

iPad Mini 8 Specifications Include OLED Display and A20 Pro Chip

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, replacing the LCD technology used in the previous generation.

Apple says the screen delivers deeper blacks, improved contrast and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It also supports full-screen brightness of 600 nits for SDR and HDR content, True Tone and the P3 wide colour gamut.

The tablet runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip, bringing improvements to graphics processing and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Processor specifications vary by storage configuration. The 128GB and 256GB versions feature a five-core CPU, while the 512GB model has a six-core CPU. All three configurations include a seven-core GPU.

Apple claims the processor delivers up to 60 per cent faster multithreaded CPU performance and up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance compared with the previous generation.

Those figures come from Apple's own performance testing and may vary depending on the application.

Other upgrades include a 12-megapixel landscape-oriented Center Stage front camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera capable of recording 4K video.

The device also introduces Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. Cellular models feature the C2 modem.

For additional durability, the new iPad mini carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance under specified laboratory conditions.

Fast charging is another addition. Apple says the battery can reach approximately 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes when used with a compatible USB-C power adapter capable of delivering at least 35W.

iPad Mini 8 Price, Release Date and Available Models

Apple opened pre-orders for the eighth-generation iPad mini on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. The device is scheduled to reach customers and retail stores on Friday, 6 November.

In the UK, prices start at £699 for the Wi-Fi model and £849 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version. US pricing begins at $699 (£522.08) for the Wi-Fi configuration.

Customers can choose between 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage, with midnight and starlight as the available finishes.

The tablet also supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), allowing users to take handwritten notes, sketch and work with compatible creative applications.

Apple's updated iPad mini runs iPadOS 27, including the company's latest Apple Intelligence features. Some Siri AI capabilities are being introduced through beta software.

The combination of the OLED display, faster processor and updated connectivity represents a substantial hardware change from the 2024 model.

Battery performance, however, remains an important consideration for buyers weighing those improvements against the £699 starting price.

Apple's advertised endurance has remained unchanged despite the reported capacity reduction. Whether the new model delivers comparable battery life during demanding everyday tasks will become clearer once independent reviews and battery tests are available.