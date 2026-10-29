Apple's new touchscreen MacBook Pro models keep the same maximum battery life as their mini-LED counterparts, with up to 24 hours listed for the 16-inch M5 Pro. The PROLED range pairs an OLED display with touch capability across 14-inch and 16-inch versions.

Battery estimates for the PROLED and mini-LED models are identical, according to the listed figures. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,899 (€2,603 and £2,177). Pre-orders are available now.

For context, adding touch to a laptop screen might reasonably raise questions about battery drain. A new display technology could do the same. Neither appears to have cost the range any endurance on paper.

The quoted figures are best-case estimates. Real-world results will depend on how the machine is used.

Macbook Pro Battery Estimates by Model

The longest-lasting configuration is the 16-inch M5 Pro, rated at up to 24 hours of video streaming and up to 17 hours of web browsing. The 16-inch M5 Max follows with up to 22 hours of streaming and up to 16 hours on the web.

Smaller screens trade away some stamina. The 14-inch M5 Pro is listed at up to 22 hours of streaming and 14 hours of browsing, while the 14-inch M5 Max manages up to 20 hours and 13 hours respectively.

Buyers eyeing the more powerful M5 Max chips should expect a couple of hours less on the video-streaming measure, and the gap on web use is similar.

What Sets the Proled Macbook Pro Apart

Inside, the mini-LED and PROLED models share the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The display is therefore the main difference between them, which makes the matching battery figures easier to follow.

The OLED panel's efficiency likely offsets the power used by touch, according to the reporting behind these figures. That is an inference rather than a confirmed explanation. Nothing in the available material shows how the power draw splits between the screen and the touch hardware.

Battery capacity matches across both display types. The 14-inch models carry a 72.4-watt-hour battery, and the 16-inch versions have a 100-watt-hour unit. Same cells, same claimed runtimes, different screen.

Macbook Pro Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,899 (€2,603 and £2,177), while the 16-inch model starts at $3,399 (€3,052 and £2,553). Both are open for pre-order. Apple opened pre-orders on 28 October and said the laptops would begin arriving at customers' homes and in retail stores on 6 November.

Apple's US pricing also distinguishes the M5 Max configurations from the M5 Pro models. The 14-inch model with the M5 Max starts at $4,499 (€4,040 and £3,379), while the 16-inch version starts at $4,799 (€4,310 and £3,604). Both carry lower maximum battery-life estimates than their M5 Pro counterparts.

Apple confirmed in its 28 October announcement that the new MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life. The announcement does not, by itself, establish the detailed testing methodology behind each configuration's published estimate.

Independent testing will help establish how closely real-world performance matches Apple's published estimates. Until those results are available, the advertised maximum of 24 hours should be treated as a specification rather than a guarantee of everyday battery life.