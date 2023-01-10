The Apple iPhone 14 series went official just a few months ago. However, noted leakers and tipsters have started sharing key details about the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 15 lineup.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been mum on its plan to launch the iPhone 14 series successors anytime soon. Still, it looks like Apple is prepping to unveil its next-gen iPhones as soon as possible.

In line with this, the iPhone 15 has reportedly entered the early "machine trial production" phase with Foxconn. To those unaware, Foxconn is Apple's leading iPhone assembler.

This piece of information comes from the Chinese publication Economic Daily News. Foxconn has reportedly been instructed by the American tech firm to initiate "new machine trial production" for its next-gen iPhone models.

Moreover, Apple has reportedly instructed Foxconn to begin NPI (new product introduction) for the iPhone 15 series models. The process will help Apple understand the production and design needs of the iPhone 15 lineup.

However, the iPhone 15 series is still months away from entering the mass production stage. Interestingly, Apple seems to have begun the process early this time.

This could be because the new iPhones will be manufactured in two countries including India and China. The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series will reportedly comprise four models.

These include the standard iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. Some reports indicate Apple will oust the iPhone 15 Ultra in favour of the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

As the name suggests, the Pro Max will be the highest-end offering in the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. The Ultra model will reportedly have a robust titanium frame.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, 8GB RAM, USB-C, and more



Source: Jeff Pu pic.twitter.com/hNYOtlKHRp — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 3, 2023

Aside from this, the iPhone 15 Ultra will get solid-state haptic power and volume buttons rather than physical buttons. Moreover, it might feature a USB-C port that delivers faster transfer speeds.

Apple is also planning to bring the Dynamic Island feature to all iPhone models this time around. The company limited this fan-favourite feature to just the Pro models last year.

Lastly, all iPhone 15 series models are likely to house a 48MP main camera sensor on the back. More details about the upcoming iPhones are likely to continue popping up on the internet until Apple puts these speculations to rest.