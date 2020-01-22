There used to be a time when Smartphone manufacturers refreshed their hardware once every year. Then came what the tech industry referred to as a supercycle wherein there were several new models that come out annually. Most brands such as Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, and others have adopted this business approach, while Google and Apple have stuck with one major release. That might change soon for the Cupertino, California-based tech group as analysts predict an iPhone SE 2 launch this March.

Looking back, the American tech company previously shipped out the original iPhone SE in 2016 in the same month. As reported by AppleInsider, supply chain sources have indicated that production of the new affordable mobile phone from the premium brand could start next month just in time for retailers to have in stock by March.

The speculated iPhone SE 2 will allegedly copy the aesthetics of the iPhone 8 but will pack new technology. To recall, its predecessor likewise borrowed the design of the iPhone 5 and featured a 12-megapixel camera and an A9 processor – it sold for $399. On the other hand, the second-generation model is expected to use Apple's latest A13 Bionic with a camera module that can support the latest imaging sensors.

Apple is Releasing 5 new phones this year.

The first would be announced around march



The iPhone 9 (SE 2)



Its going to look exactly like the iPhone 8 we have right now, BUUUT!!! with Apple's A13 Processor (the one in the iPhone 11 series), 3GBs of RAM! Storage sizes of 64-128gb pic.twitter.com/pF2xNHmt9g — Anthony Okorie (@antokorie) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, instead of Face ID, the budget-tier smartphone will apparently showcase Touch ID once more. It will be housed underneath the home button, which is also making its return. Apple has sought the services of Wistron, Pegatron, and Hon Hai, to handle the manufacturing of the handset.

In addition to the base model, renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the company could be planning another version of the SE 2 with a bigger screen. The latter is expected to launch in 2021. Then there is another rumoured variant that will sport a Face ID biometric sensor instead of the traditional fingerprint scanner.

Apple might be finally moving forward with two major releases in 2020. The iPhone SE 2 in March and the iPhone 12 series around September. The company is purportedly working on four or more SKUs for the flagship lineup with some models compatible with 5G networks. Some of the new technology it might have onboard includes an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an under-screen camera sensor, and more.