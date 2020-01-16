With only a few weeks left before Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event, more leaks related to the Galaxy S20 series have surfaced. By now, consumers have seen purported photos and renders of the units, in addition to its hardware specifications. Recently, details surrounding the Galaxy S20 Ultra were posted online to suggest that it might be the most powerful Android smartphone from the company to date. While Apple's annual product refresh is still months away, a new set of leaks allegedly exposes four iPhone 12 models along with some key information.

In 2019, rumours have already hinted that Apple will have more than three versions of its next-generation handset. Moreover, there are other reports suggesting additional 5G-ready units on top of the 4G-only configurations. Equally important are other sources hinting at the possibility of a budget-friendly alternative in the form of the iPhone SE 2.

UBS analysts Munjal Shah and Timothy Arcuri are credited for revealing more about the four speculated iPhone 12 SKUs that will launch this fall, according to Tom's Guide. The biggest of the bunch sports a 6.7-inch display, a triple-sensor main camera module with 3D sensing technology, and a 6 GB RAM. The next is a 6.1-inch model armed with a similar imaging setup and RAM size.

What follows is another 6.1-inch iPhone 12, but packs a dual-lens camera and 4 GB of RAM. Finally, the last one is a 5.4-inch mobile phone with the same RAM and camera specification as the one indicated beforehand. For now, these are the only details available for each of the aforementioned versions.

While most flagship Android handsets will have even bigger RAM sizes than what Apple offers, it does not necessarily equate to better performance. In fact, industry experts expect the iPhone 12's next-generation processor will outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 despite the bigger memory allocation listed.

Other leaks about the upcoming iPhone 12 series talk of substantially thinner bezels and the removal of the iconic Face ID notch. Instead of using a hole-punch cutout like its competitors, Apple might possibly equip the latest models with an under-screen front-facing camera assembly. A renowned insider is calling it "Mosaic" imaging technology and will be used by other brands eventually.