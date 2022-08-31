The Cupertino-based tech giant will finally change the long-established iPhone SE design. The current iPhone SE's design bears a striking resemblance to the 5-year-old iPhone 8. Noted tipster Jon Prosser recently appeared in a Geared Up podcast, where he divulged some key details concerning the next iPhone SE design.

For those unaware, Prosser has a very good record in terms of offering accurate leaks ahead of the official unveiling. Now, Prosser claims that the iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone XR. If Prosser's reputation for delivering factual leaks is anything to go by, this leak too might turn out to be true.

On the downside, the reworked iPhone SE design doesn't offer something to cheer about. Also, the next iPhone SE isn't likely to go official at Apple's impending Far Out event. The American tech firm will be hosting the event on September 7.

The company will unveil the iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, and a myriad of other amazing products at the event. To recap, the iPhone SE 2 was launched in 2020, and the iPhone SE 3 went official two years after its precursor's debut, i.e. in 2022.

Moreover, Apple has declared that it will use a two-year update cycle for releasing new iPhone SE models. So, the next iPhone SE isn't likely to see the light of the day until 2024. This speculation coincides with past leaks that indicate the next iPhone SE will launch in 2024. However, the iPhone XR will be utilizing a six-year-old design in 2024. The iPhone 8-based iPhone SE 2022 has a thick bezel on the top and bottom of the display.

Also, the iPhone SE 2022 features a Touch ID home button. Despite the absence of the thick top and bottom bezel and Touch ID home button, the iPhone XR will not look like the current-gen iPhones. This is primarily because the upcoming iPhone 14 series smartphones will ditch the notch. According to display industry expert Ross Young, the iPhone SE 2024 will sport either a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch display.

In other words, the next iPhone SE will flaunt a bigger display than the current iPhone SE, which features a 4.7-inch screen. Interestingly, the current-gen iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display.

This further proves that the next iPhone SE will look like the iPhone XR. Other key details of the purported iPhone SE are still scarce. However, more vital pieces of information about the new iPhone are likely to surface online in the coming days.