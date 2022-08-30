Apple has allegedly been working on a 30W GaN charger for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones since March. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to launch a new 30W GaN charger later this year. However, details about the purported charger are still few and far between.

Now, leaker DuanRui has indicated that an unidentified brand is giving media outlets new 30W chargers for testing with the iPhone 14 series. The brand's name is still a mystery. Moreover, leakster Kioriku claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models will charge only at 30W, close to 0 per cent.

Also, he claims that the charging speed will eventually drop to 27-25W. For those unaware, this is how a typical charge curve works. DuanRui has a mixed tracking record as far as leaking details about Apple devices is concerned.

The leaker also predicts that the new charger products will appear in the iPhone 14 series experience video. In his tweet, he claimed the charger manufacturer is offering a data cable with the Lightning interface.

This is a prominent sign that Apple is prepping to switch to a USB-C port with the iPhone 15 series in 2023. Past leaks imply that the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 30W charger.

Kuo claimed that Apple's next GaN charger would adopt an all-new form factor design. He even confirmed that the GaN charger would release in 2022. Notably, the revamped version of the M2 MacBook Air uses the new 35W GaN charger to draw its juices.

So, there is a possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro will get speedier charging capabilities. There's no dearth of smartphone manufacturers that offer super fast charging time.

To recall, Apple unveiled its first GaN charger last year. It announced the 140W USB-C power adapter for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Unlike the silicon-based chargers. the chargers that use GaN technology are more power-efficient, lighter, and smaller.

Offering consumers a more power-packed and efficient charger is probably a good plan. However, it is also frustrating considering that the American tech firm has been changing the full capability of its chargers almost every year.

For instance, the iPhone 11 Pro came with an 18W charger, while the 12 Pro supported a new 20W adapter. Now, it looks like people will have to shell out more money to get their hands on a GaN 30W charger as well.

Stay tuned for more iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max news and updates!