Multiple reports from reliable leakers claimed Apple is gearing up to host a launch event in October. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the American tech giant isn't planning to host any Apple event next month.

Gurman suggests Apple will not host a launch event to unveil its next iPad or MacBook models. In other words, the rumoured Apple October event might not see the light of the day.

Instead, the Cupertino-based tech firm will reportedly launch its new products without much fanfare. Notably, Apple's upcoming products could be unveiled in a press release.

However, Gurman's prediction doesn't align with earlier reports. According to some reports, Apple is gearing up to launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro in October. Furthermore, these models will reportedly pack Apple's latest M2 chip.

Also, the company is said to announce new iPad Pro models next month. Apple is reportedly set to refresh its entry-level iPad series by launching the 10th-gen model. However, Gurman has put these speculations to rest in his latest Power On newsletter.

The rest of the product lineup will be refreshed in October 2022. So, it is safe to assume that the Far Out September event was Apple's last event of 2022. To recap, the iPhone 14 series, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 2022 broke covers at the September event.

A new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M2 chip made their debut earlier this month. However, the only M2 chip-powered Mac, dubbed Mac mini, could launch in October.

Also, the iPad Pro lineup could finally get an M2 chip next month. An entry-level iPad with Apple's A14 Bionic chip could be in the offing as well.

The new iPad Pro models will reportedly feature 11-inch and 12.9-inch screens. Both models are likely to come with a mini-LED display.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could come with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Also, these models are likely to bring notable upgrades over their predecessors.