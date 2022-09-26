It is no secret that Google is prepping to host a launch event on October 6. Some reports claim the American tech giant will unveil the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the impending event.

Likewise, Google is set to take the wraps off its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, at the October event. In the meantime, the search engine giant is creating hype around the products it will announce at the launch event.

To recap, Google first showed off its Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch at the Google I/O event in May. As expected, this triggered a series of speculations surrounding the upcoming Google devices.

Moreover, the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch have been subject to a lot of leaks. On top of that, Google has been teasing some key specs and features of the upcoming devices.

For instance, the company has revealed the colour options of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Also, Google has confirmed the handsets will pack the new Tensor G2 chip under the hood.

Likewise, key details and design of the Pixel Watch have been revealed in a video Google shared not long ago. The video is aptly titled "The Design of Google Pixel Watch."

Now, the retail box of the Google Pixel Watch has surfaced online, courtesy of a Redditor. The Reddit post by u/xXavi3rx gives us a glimpse into the long and narrow packaging of Google's first wearable.

Furthermore, this small rectangular box appears to be as tall as the smartwatch. The retail box features a large "G" logo with "Google Pixel Watch" under it.

It also has an angled shot of the Pixel Watch showing an analogue face. The case colour can be seen along with the band. The Pixel Watch will be available in silver, black, and gold case. Also, you can choose between Charcoal, Hazel, Chalk, and Obsidian band colour options.

The bottom-right corner of the retail box has the text "with Fitbit." The leaked retail box showcases the Silver and Charcoal variant of the Pixel Watch. If the size of the box is anything to go by, the bands aren't hooked to the smartwatch.

Moreover, the box will include a USB-C cable and a magnetic connector. The box leak is a major sign that the Pixel Watch has arrived at retail partners ahead of the October 6 launch event. Also, the leak indicates the watch will be available for purchase shortly after its launch.