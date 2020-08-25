The tech industry has been focusing more on Apple as of late but not for a good reason. Many already have doubts regarding the purported anti-competitive nature of its App Store guidelines. Just recently, it removed "Fortnite" from its platform, which prompted Epic Games to take legal action against it. After the company threatened to block the publisher from its software development kit, Microsoft took a stand against it as well. Now, it seems the controversy continues to grow as WordPress chimed in with an unfavourable experience of its own.

Last week, sources confirmed that Apple has blocked WordPress from updating their apps unless certain changes were made. According to The Verge, the company wanted to pressure the developers to add monetisation options to the otherwise free app. It supposedly wanted the sale of custom domain names and premium plans in order to earn its 30 percent cut of all in-app sales.

However, it comes as a surprise that unlike how Apple has approached Epic Games regarding the "Fortnite" debacle, it issued an apology instead. Most view this as a rare move from the Cupertino-based tech firm as it noted that the publishers were no longer required to integrate the in-app purchasing function. What's interesting about it is the fact that WordPress has already removed any sales-related option from the app prior to the unexpected request.

Apple provided a statement that read: "We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused."

Upon review, Apple somehow makes it sound like WordPress followed its directives regarding the removal of payment services other than its own. Meanwhile, it still remains adamant regrading in-app purchases when it comes to games. Microsoft was pushed to end its Project xCloud beta while Facebook was forced to remove access to its mobile game library before its app was approved. So far, Epic Games may soon have other allies in its fight against Apple's alleged antitrust practices.