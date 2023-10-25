Much to the delight of those waiting with bated breath to get their hands on new Mac models, Apple is gearing up to host a virtual "Scary Fast" event on October 30 where the new Macs could be announced.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has already sent invites for its impending virtual event. Ahead of the event, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding the Apple devices that are likely to be announced.

Earlier reports suggested that the company is planning to unveil a slew of exciting Apple devices, including new iPads. An Apple patent also indicated that the company could show off a 5G MacBook.

Apple just announced an online event titled "Scary Fast" planned for October 30th at 8PM ET

On October 17, Apple released a new version of its Apple Pencil stylus with USB-C connectivity. However, the company is expected to announce new Apple products on October 30. Here's everything we know about the October Apple event.

Apple October Event 2023: What to expect?

Apple's highly-anticipated October event will take place on October 30 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. UK time). To recap, Apple launched the new iPhone 15 series along with Apple Watch Series 9 models during its in-person event in September.

The company also issued a press release that highlights the new products. After well over a year, Apple has decided to host a virtual presentation. It is worth noting that the event will precede Apple's quarterly earnings announcement on November 2.

The tech giant has a reputation for announcing its fiscal fourth quarter in October. However, Apple pushed back the announcement into November to make way for the product announcement.

With iPhone and Apple Watch updates already released, the October 2023 event could centre on a new iMac. This doesn't come as a surprise given that Mac sales have remained strong despite a decline in the PC market.

To recap, the last version of Apple's all-in-one desktop was released back in 2021. In his latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cites constrained supplies to suggest Apple is probably working on new MacBook Pros.

However, Apple released new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January. So. there is a possibility we might not see another update this year for the 14-inch MacBook Pro as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, last saw an update in June 2022.

Everything we know about the new iMac

The current-generation iMac packs an M1 chipset. So, it is safe to assume that the new model could get upgraded silicon. While Apple should ideally use an M2 chip in its all-in-one, some reports claim the company will announce an upgraded iMac with the M3 silicon.

It is worth noting that the M3 silicon is set to arrive this year. However, Apple is still mum on its plan to include that silicon in a 2023 iMac. Other reports claim the M3 chip will not see the light of day until 2024 and it will power MacBook Pro models.

Apple now expected to announce the first M3 Macs next week including a new 24” iMac and 14”/16” MacBook Pro models! 🚨



Apple could drop the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once



Apple could drop the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once

If leaked specifications are anything to go by, the M3 will start with 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores. Likewise, the M3 Max SoC is expected to have up to 16 CPU cores and up to 40 GPU cores. Lastly, the M3 Ultra could get 28 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores.

The 2021 iMac received a design overhaul. So, it will be interesting to see whether the new model would retain that design as well as the 24-inch display. Past leaks have also confirmed the presence of a 32-inch iMac, which isn't likely to arrive until next year.

Since the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models arrived a mere nine months ago, they aren't likely to see an upgrade until 2024. So, iPads are the only other products awaiting updates. It will be interesting to see whether Apple will announce a new iPad soon.

There had been chatter about the iPad mini 7 and iPad Air 6 arriving soon, but Apple only unveiled an updated Apple Pencil on the rumoured announcement date.