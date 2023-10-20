Much to Apple's chagrin, it looks like the demand for the newly launched iPhone 15 is alarmingly low in key markets. Also, some pieces of vital information about the upcoming iPhone 16 series have popped up on the internet.

The executive director at GF Securities and renowned analyst Jeff Pu sent a note to investors stating the demand for the latest iPhone 15 series is lower than demand for its predecessor, the iPhone 14, in the same period last year.

Still, the iPhone 15 Pro models have managed to garner some popularity among consumers. Reportedly, a considerable number of Apple fans are getting their hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This doesn't come as a surprise considering the iPhone 15 Pro Max has top-notch hardware, including the best front-mounted camera, according to DxOMark. The iPhone 15 Pro is not lagging far behind either in terms of popularity and performance.

Powered by Snapdragon's X70 modem, the iPhone 15 Pro recently outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro in a 5G speed test conducted by SpeedSmart. Regretablly, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are not doing so well as far as demand is concerned.

iPhone 15 demand in China

Pu points out that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models carry more affordable price tags and usually have immediate availability in stores around the world. However, Chinese smartphones are giving the new iPhones a run for their money in China.

Notably, the iPhone 15 lineup is facing stiff competition from Huawei's recently unveiled Mate 60 smartphone. The handset sports a mammoth 6.8-inch display and has ultra-thin bezels.

Furthermore, the Mate 60 offers high resolution and has an impressive camera setup. Aside from this, the phone uses a robust 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices. The phone has a starting price of ¥5,999 (about £675), which is nearly £164 less than what the iPhone 15 Pro costs there.

❇️ iPhone loses its top spot in China. HUAWEI is the new market leader.



❌ For the first 17 days of market availability, iPhone 15 sales in China were down 4.5% compared to the iPhone 14 lineup



❌ Jefferies analysts estimate that sales for the iPhone 15 series are down by… pic.twitter.com/ZfC2D0TG1k — Abhishek Singh (@AbhishekMarkets) October 17, 2023

Out of the 240 million smartphones Huawei shipped in 2019, a whopping 100 million of them were shipped in China alone. However, shipments were reduced considerably in the following years due to US sanctions.

Also, Pu claims the demand for the latest Huawei-branded smartphones in China is "much stronger than expected". This is a major risk for Apple. According to data shared by CounterPoint Research, China accounted for a significant 22 per cent of total iPhone shipments in the first half of this year.

So, it is safe to say that China is one of the key markets for Apple. Even if the company's market share drops by only 4.5 per cent in China, it would lead to nearly 12 million lost iPhone sales in the country.

Much to Apple's relief, iPhone sales in the US continue to remain strong. The company is trying to balance the scales by launching premium smartphones in India and is attempting seasonal recovery in the European market.

iPhone 16: New details revealed

Pu has also revealed some key details about the iPhone 15 successors. According to the analyst, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have a faster 5G modem and support Wi-Fi 7.

All four iPhone 16 models will be equipped with A18-branded chips. pic.twitter.com/dYZqYeXw4w — Wireless Store  (@iMobilegram) October 20, 2023

Aside from this, next year's Pro models are expected to feature a new 48MP ultra-wide lens. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could retain their precursors' technologies, including Wi-Fi 6e.