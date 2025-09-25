Apple is preparing another major upgrade to its popular smartwatch. Reports now suggest the Apple Watch 12 could be the company's biggest leap yet.

The device, expected to follow the Apple Watch 11 due in September 2025, may arrive in 2026 with a redesigned body, longer battery life and new health features. Rumours from supply chain insiders hint that this release could be the model that changes how people view the Apple Watch entirely.

While Apple remains quiet, leaks point to how the next-generation device may look and function.

When Will Apple Watch 12 Arrive?

Industry watchers believe the Apple Watch 12 release date will fall in September 2026. According to Phone Arena, the new smartwatch could be released alongside the new iPhone 18 models.

Apple usually holds product events on a Tuesday in the middle of the month. When it comes to the price, cost details are not final, but early reports suggest a starting price near $399 (£298) for the GPS-only edition.

Apple Watch 12's Game-Changing Design

Since 2015, the Apple Watch has carried a familiar square look. That design could finally change. Some people familiar with the matter claim that Apple is preparing a major redesign for the Apple Watch Series 12.

Rumours mention a ring with eight white lines on the rear, thought to house new sensors. The case is still expected to remain slim and lightweight. Sizes may include 42mm and 46mm, with aluminium and titanium options.

Expect More Sensors

The sensors may be the most exciting upgrade of all. These sensors are said to be designed for health and fitness. Apple is expected to add more sensors to provide a more accurate health and fitness tracking experience. Speculations specifically stated that the Cupertino tech giant may add eight sensors to the Apple Watch Series 12.

These sensors could unlock long-awaited features. Blood pressure monitoring, delayed from the Series 11, may finally arrive. Non-invasive blood glucose tracking, long in development, is also linked to this generation. Current functions like ECG, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, wrist temperature, and irregular rhythm alerts are expected to remain.

Other Exciting Features

Battery performance is another area expected to improve, as per The Econo Times. Current Apple Watches are still rated for around 18 hours, which often requires daily charging. Reports suggest that the Apple Watch 12 will use more efficient components, which could extend runtime and reduce the need for constant recharging.

On the hardware side, the device is expected to include a new S12 chip, expanded 64GB storage, and options for GPS-only or GPS + Cellular versions. The watch should also debut with watchOS 27, bringing further refinements following watchOS 26, which will launch with the Apple Watch 11.

Core safety features such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS are expected to continue, reinforcing Apple's focus on personal safety and health.

With these expected upgrades, the Apple Watch 12 could become Apple's most ambitious smartwatch yet. If current reports prove correct, the next-generation device will make its debut in September 2026.