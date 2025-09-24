Apple is preparing another addition to its iPhone line. The iPhone 17e is expected to arrive as the successor to the iPhone 16e. Reports suggest that it could launch globally in spring 2026. Apple aims to offer a cheaper entry into its flagship range with modern design and a current chipset at a lower cost.

But how will this model stand apart? That depends on release timing, pricing, design, specifications and the features that might justify an upgrade.

When Will iPhone 17e Arrive?

The most consistent reports point to spring 2026. Some leaks indicate February, while others suggest April or May. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17e, code-named V159, will arrive in the first half of 2026 with Apple's new A19 chip. Sources cited by MacRumors confirm that the device is on schedule for early 2026, with test production already underway.

How Much Will It Cost?

The starting price is expected to mirror the iPhone 16e at $599 (£445.36) in the US. According to Phone Arena, this new device is expected to have the same price as its predecessor.

But, there's a chance it could be more expensive because of Apple's reliance on LG and Samsung for displays due to the previous legal setbacks of BOE.

Consumers should also expect launch promotions from carriers and retailers, which may include trade-in credits or bundled deals.

Expect New Industrial Design

Design changes could be a major selling point. MacRumors reported that the new iOS model could have a new industrial design. Aside from this, it could also boast the Dynamic Island, as well as the A19 chipset.

The Dynamic Island will replace the notch, giving the entry model a fresher look. Rounded, tapered edges will resemble the iPhone 15, with glass on both sides and an aluminium frame. Simple colours such as black and white are predicted.

iPhone 17e's Specs

Specifications place the 17e close to Apple's flagship. A 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate is expected, along with brightness of up to 1,200 nits. The A19 chip will power the phone, possibly with one fewer GPU core compared to the standard iPhone 17.

Storage options should include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Battery capacity could reach around 4,000 mAh with 20W wired charging. Camera hardware may feature a 48MP rear sensor and a 12MP front lens, though some reports suggest a jump to 18MP. The device will run iOS 26 and include some Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17e's Exciting New Features

Dynamic Island will be the standout feature for many users, finally reaching the cheaper line. A19 performance gains will bring flagship-level improvements, though the GPU may be slightly reduced.

A potential front camera upgrade could enhance selfies and video calls. While Pro camera tools like ProRAW are absent, 4K video at 60fps is expected. Software support should continue well into the 2030s.

Will It Be Better Than iPhone 16e?

In some ways, yes. The 17e will move beyond the iPhone 14-based design used in the 16e. The A19 chip improves on the A18, and the front camera may deliver sharper results. However, the display remains at 60Hz, and a single rear lens limits photography flexibility. Wireless charging remains basic.

Tech enthusiasts said that if you're looking for a new, but cheaper option with the latest A19 processor, then the new iPhone 17e is worth the wait.