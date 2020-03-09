Even as other tech companies release new smartwatches to compete with the Apple Watch, most end up being ignored or quickly find their way to the bargain bin. While the overall design generally remains the same from the first-generation to the latest, new rumours claim that 2020 refresh could sport a new look. However, there are some fitness enthusiasts who complain about some features being notably missing. With the Apple Watch Series 6 was anticipated to launch this year, a source hints that it will likely ship with some extras and improvements.

Ever since the 4th-generation model was launched, a huge number of consumers have lauded the smart wearable for its health-related features. In fact, there have been several reports over the years of people allegedly being saved by the device's functionalities. There were cases wherein the hard fall detection sprang into action and contacted emergency serves after the user was involved in an accident. Then there were those who praised its built-in ECG and heart rate sensor, which purportedly warned owners of heart complications.

In contrast, unlike other smartwatches and fitness trackers out there, Cupertino-based tech firm failed to add sleep monitoring as well as blood oxygen level detection. The latter is a function that gives an overview of how well the body is receiving oxygen. The healthy range suggested by health experts is somewhere between 95 per cent to 100 per cent. Readings below these numbers could be a sign that there is something wrong. Therefore, the Apple Watch Series 6 might ship with a blood oxygen detection system.

The information supposedly comes from small parts of the iOS 14 code, according to AppleInsider. In addition to the pulse oximeter for monitor oxygen saturation in the bloodstream, the upcoming Apple Watch might also get an improved ECG. The current one on the Series 4 and Series 5 have a limitation wherein the readings taken when the heart rate is too high give inconclusive results.

If the Apple Watch Series 6 does include the abovementioned upgrades, it will likely push sales numbers higher for the company. In related news, Apple is currently working with Johnson & Johnson to research atrial fibrillation detection in older adults. Those who qualify for the program will be offered a substantial discount to purchase the smartwatch for the duration of the study.