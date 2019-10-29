Apple delivered on its promise of launching more inclusive emojis which can help individuals express themselves. 398 new emoji options will be seen across iPhones after getting the iOS 13.2 update. Gender-neutral, interracial, and disability themed emojis are a few of the new emojis users can access after the update.

Before the iOS update, the holding hand emoji could only be of the same skin colour. After the update, users can click on each character to customise the colour of the two individuals. Earlier updates had introduced same-sex couples. Customising the colour of the individuals independently allows users to represent interracial relationships as well.

The inclusive emoji list will also give users disability themed emojis to choose from. Characters in two types of wheelchairs with options of different skin colour will be seen on the list. Other disability emojis include characters with a white cane as well as just the emoji of a white cane. Hearing-impaired representation is there in the form of a hearing aid as well as a character signing. A prosthetic leg has also been added to the list.

CNN pointed out that Apple had requested the Unicode Consortium in March 2018 to approve a number of inclusive emojis. Apple has delivered gender-neutral emojis of various characters representing different jobs and expressions. There will now be a total of 53 gender-fluid emojis to choose from.

Inclusive emojis also include a blood drop image which is meant to represent menstruation. The emoji is meant to encourage the fight against the period stigma. Catering to Indian users, Apple has introduced the saree, auto-rickshaw, temple, and earthen lamp emoji.

Not all emojis are entirely about inclusivity. A number of new food emojis like onion, garlic, oyster, and waffle have been added to the emoji menu. New animal emojis include the orangutan, sloth, flamingo, otter, skunk, and seeing-eye-dogs.

While critics like rapper Lil Nas X mocked the introduction of some emojis, the inclusive emojis will allow users to express themselves better.

omg this is gonna be perfect for when we talk about ice cubes https://t.co/3nOGOPtEHU — nope (@LilNasX) October 29, 2019

The Sun listed the iPhones which can get the new iOS update. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPod touch (7th generation) users can get the updated emoji list.