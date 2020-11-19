Amber Heard is positive that she will reprise Mera in "Aquaman 2" despite petitions calling for her removal. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm her return but reports have it that the studio plans to cut her off from the franchise if she loses against Johnny Depp in the Virginia trial.

Heard recently expressed her excitement to film the installment and return as Mera. She shut down rumours that she has been fired amid her legal battle with her ex-husband. She also shrugged off the petitions calling for her removal from the franchise because they do not hold merit in the decision process.

However, a source for We Got This Covered claimed that the studio has plans to sideline her in case she loses in her court case against Depp in Virginia. They want to remove her from the franchise by way of a send-off in the "Aquaman 2" script.

The draft for the installment reportedly involves a scene between Mera and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). They get into an altercation that seriously injures Mera. The contingency plan is for the character to die from her injuries if Depp wins his defamation case against Heard in the Virginia ruling.

Read more Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2': I'm excited to get started'

However, if Depp ends up on the losing end again, then the writers could just change Mera's story and have her outlive her injuries. Heard could even get an increased role in "Aquaman 2" and in the franchise if she wins the case.

The source with knowledge about the situation is said to be the same person who leaked Ben Affleck's return as Batman in "The Flash." The insider also revealed prior to confirmation that Jared Leto will have a new look as The Joker in Zack Snyder's "Justice League."

However, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm that Heard will reprise Mera in "Aquaman 2." The studio has also yet to announce the rest of the returning cast members. It is likely that Jason Momoa will reprise his role as he played the titular lead in the first movie.