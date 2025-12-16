The HBO horror series It: Welcome to Derry concluded its debut season on 14 December 2025 with a finale full of twists, fuelling speculation about Welcome to Derry Season 2 release and plot. Although HBO has not confirmed renewal, creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti, along with Jason Fuchs, have planned for multiple seasons exploring Derry's dark history.

The episode's chaotic events and time-bending elements provide clues to future storylines involving Pennywise.

The Chaotic Finale: What Happened

In the season finale 'Winter Fire,' a dense fog plunges Derry into chaos, leading to a disaster-like atmosphere. The core group, including the kids and adults, confront Pennywise on an iced-over lake. Leroy Hanlon, after a call from Pennywise, uses the Maturin root to locate and rescue Dick Hallorann.

The dagger is used to banish the entity, with Rich's ghost returning to assist, delivering a middle finger to evil. Showrunner Jason Fuchs called it the 'Avengers: Endgame of Season 1,' highlighting character convergences and emotional closures. The episode ends with a time jump, showing Ingrid Kersh as an elderly woman in 1989, linking to the It films via Beverly Marsh.

On X, a viewer described the ending as 'wild,' noting its prequel and sequel aspects.

Plot Hints from the Finale for Season 2

The finale's time twist suggests Pennywise's ability to travel to the past, opening questions about altering events. Fuchs explained that the series is told backwards, leaving mystery for what's to come in earlier eras. Welcome to Derry Season 2 is set in 1935, focusing on the Bradley Gang massacre, where bank robbers meet the town's supernatural force.

Muschietti confirmed this storyline, noting the gang lands in Derry during the Great Depression. Further, Season 3 would delve into 1908, the year of the Kitchener Ironworks explosion and Pennywise's first form as Bob Gray.

The show expands King's universe, with connections like Marge Truman as Richie Tozier's mother. 'It is maybe, in some ways, the most hopeful moment of the season,' Fuchs said of Rich's return.

Release, Cast, and Expectations

While renewal is pending, the show's strong performance—ranking third in HBO premieres behind The Last of Us and House of the Dragon—bodes well. If greenlit, filming might start in 2026, aiming for a 2027 release around Halloween. Bill Skarsgård is likely to return as Pennywise, but new cast members will portray characters from the 1930s. Ingrid Kersh's role could continue, as flashbacks place her in 1935 at Juniper Hill asylum.

Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect positive reception, with 80 per cent from critics and 76 per cent from audiences praising the creative scares and character dynamics. The high budget of around $75-80 million underscores HBO's investment, though Season 2's need for fresh sets could delay it until 2028.

Skarsgård has expressed enthusiasm, saying 'It was fun. I enjoyed it more than I thought I would, actually,' while hinting at unexplored sides of the character. Other potential returns include Kimberly Guerrero as Rose, with younger versions of Ingrid possibly played by Tyner Rushing or Emma-Leigh Cullum. On X, one fan hailed the finale as 'awesome,' elevating the season from middling to exceptional and eagerly awaiting more.

The It: Welcome to derry finale was awesome these last 4 episodes brought it from a 6/10 to like 8.5/10 can't wait for season 2 pic.twitter.com/qXsYUI707x — W.D. Greenster (Real leader of The Felt) (@WD_Greenster) December 16, 2025

Creators tease flashforwards that might revisit Season 1 figures, expanding the mythology with fresh mysteries like Pennywise's early manifestations.

As fans dissect the finale's implications, the potential for Welcome to Derry Season 2 to uncover more of Pennywise's origins keeps interest high. With positive reviews and ties to King's broader works, the series stands as a key entry in 2025's horror landscape.