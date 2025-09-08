Actress Debby Ryan, 32, and her husband Josh Dun, 37, sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday after revealing they're expecting their first child. The Disney Channel favourite and Twenty One Pilots drummer shared the news with a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

In the photos, Ryan cradled her baby bump in a white butterfly top while Dun stood beside her, gently holding her stomach and clutching a pair of tiny trainers.

The couple playfully captioned the post "dun&dun +one", alongside a sonogram and a colourful cartoon portrait by artist duo DabsMyla.

The intimate shots instantly lit up social media, with fans celebrating the couple's milestone and praising the creative, personal way they chose to share the news.

Their announcement sparked excitement across social media, especially on Debby Ryan's official Instagram post.

'So thrilled for you and Josh! Sending you lots of love and good vibes!' said Broadway actor and director Kevin Chamberlin.

Actor Adam DeVine wrote: 'Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can't wait to meet the lil one!' Meanwhile, actress Sarah Hyland joked with Dun: 'AHHHH IS IT MINE???? (just joshin ya @joshuadun 😜).'

Singer Hayley Kiyoko also left a heartfelt message: '😭so happy for you guys!!!' Fans added playful remarks such as 'Baby Radio Rebel OMGGGG' and requests that their newborn announcement be captioned 'dun, dun, and done.'

Are Debby and Josh Ready to Be Parents?

According to E Online, Ryan and Dun's relationship has long been marked by mutual support. In a 2018 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Ryan said: 'It's cool and special to have that support system, and we are each other's biggest fans.'

In 2022, Dun described their bond in an interview with Kenny Sipes. He said: 'I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this... Debby and I are just kids.'

He added: 'We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it... This is what marriage could be like.' These comments suggest a lighthearted spirit but also underline the strength of their partnership.

Debby and Josh Love Story: How It Began

Ryan and Dun's journey has spanned over a decade, with milestones that shaped their relationship.

Early 2013: First Date

Ryan later revealed Dun learnt how to tie a bowtie for their first date. She reflected on Instagram in 2018: 'You were only 24 here, before I dyed your hair and you taught me love.'

September 23, 2013: Instagram Official

Dun posted a photo of them holding hands with the caption: 'Trying to help each other not fall off that ledge.'

March 16, 2015: Split Rumours

Debby Ryan posted a tweet, which sparked rumours about their breakup in 2015. She said on Twitter (now X): 'Single and not tryna mingle.' But, it was then later deleted.

December 18, 2016: Reconciliation

Music producer John Feldmann shared a festive photo of the couple wearing matching Santa hats.

August 2018: Stronger Relationship

Ryan told PEOPLE: 'I think it's really key to be with someone who respects you and likes you for who you are.' She added they were each other's biggest fans.

December 22, 2018: Engagement in New Zealand

Dun proposed in a treehouse. Ryan wrote: 'My dude asked me on a date... Then he asked me to be his dude forever.' Dun posted: 'I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl.'

December 31, 2019: Secret Wedding

The couple wed in Austin, Texas, during a New Year's Eve celebration. Ryan told Vogue: 'When [our officiant] Dave asked who gives me away, my dad responded, 'She does, and we support this decision wholeheartedly.'

2020–2023: Married Life Highlights

Ryan and Dun celebrated milestones, including their six-month anniversary, supported each other's projects, and shared a home tour with Architectural Digest in 2023.

September 7, 2025: Baby Announcement

Ryan and Dun revealed their pregnancy with the caption 'dun&dun +one', beginning a new chapter in their relationship.