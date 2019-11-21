Ariana Grande has been lately struggling with her health and had to even cancel a concert of her Sweetener World Tour as she was feeling sick. The pop-star has a lot to celebrate now considering her nominations to five categories for 2020 Grammys, but given her health complications, she might need an ambulance at standby.

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday and the "Thank You, Next" singer was nominated for five awards- Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Ariana Grande expressed her excitement for the big day, but at the same time raised concerns that she might need the help of ambulance and some French champagne to survive the award show.

After the Recording Academy tweeted "Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations!" to Ariana Grande, the singer response was a little unexpected. "Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of cliquot on standby," the singer replied in a tweet that has now been deleted, reports E! News.

Grande continues to be on the road for her Sweetener tour. She had to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday, November 17, due to her health condition.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight," she explained in an Instagram story in a raspy voice on the day, announcing that she is "devastated" that she will have to cancel the concert.

In a previous post on Saturday, the 26-year-old had said she doesn't know what's happening with her body and that she is "really disappointed and freaked out because" it had been over three weeks at that point.

Despite her health complications, the "7 Rings" singer is excited for the Grammys and said the nominations alone are enough for her. In a tweet on Wednesday, the singer wrote, "thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart."

thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating. ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/GqBRyP2yCz — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

She also extended her thanks to the Recording Academy in a tweet and wrote: "crying. moved and honored. thank u @RecordingAcad."