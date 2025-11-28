Ariana Grande's recent red-carpet appearance has sparked new discussion about her changing look, prompting a Beverly Hills surgeon to suggest that the shift may be the work of expert styling rather than costly surgery.

The conversation intensified after the 32-year-old promoted her upcoming film Wicked: For Good in November 2025 in Los Angeles, specifically during the global premiere tour which began on 4 November in São Paulo, when fans noted sharper facial features and a more sculpted profile.

Grande, who plays Glinda in the long-awaited adaptation, has been in the spotlight for months as filming wrapped and promotional work began. Her appearance quickly became a trending topic online, with long-time followers comparing her latest photos to earlier red-carpet moments. The singer has previously spoken about her changing image, denying undergoing any major cosmetic procedure aside from past use of Botox and fillers. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims of any surgical procedures; all details should be taken with a grain of salt.

Speculation Rises as Grande Returns to the Spotlight

The renewed scrutiny began after Grande stepped out at a promotional event wearing a polished glam look that leaned heavily into dramatic contouring, lifted eyeshadow and a softer, more neutral palette. Social media users quickly circulated side-by-side images, insisting the difference proved she had undergone surgical enhancements. The comments echoed earlier speculation dating back to her transition from Nickelodeon star to global pop figure.

However, the conversation shifted when US plastic surgeon Gary Motykie, who has not treated Grande, publicly suggested that makeup, lighting and weight changes may explain the transformation more than surgery. Speaking broadly about celebrity aesthetics, Motykie claimed that non-surgical techniques like specialised fillers and threads, paired with expert contouring, often mimic the effects of a traditional facelift or brow lift, particularly when viewed under cinematic lighting.

Grande herself has addressed rumours about her appearance in past interviews. During a filmed conversation with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, she admitted to having fillers and Botox earlier in her twenties but said she stopped years ago. A lie-detector test confirmed her claim during a Vanity Fair segment last year, where she spoke openly about the pressure of growing up in the public eye and said she wanted to 'let my face age'.

Weight Changes and Glam Trends May Be Adding to the Effect

Some experts have also suggested that Grande's weight loss in recent years may contribute to sharper cheekbones and a more defined jawline. Fans noted that her move to a lighter diet and intense training for the film could change facial structure temporarily, especially for performers whose jobs require frequent physical conditioning. This natural slimming effect would be further accentuated by her high, tight ponytail hairstyle, a signature look that naturally pulls the skin upwards.

Makeup artists point out that Grande's current glam style leans into the 'latte makeup' and 'snatched eye' trends, popular across TikTok and celebrity runways. Both rely on precise contour mapping and brow lifting techniques that give the illusion of surgical refinement.

High-definition cameras, paired with deliberate lighting choices, further accentuate angular features. Her current makeup aesthetic, often executed by her own brand R.E.M. Beauty, also focuses on 'frosty eye makeup' and 'soft, fluttery lashes' which visually lift the face.

Grande Has Spoken About Cosmetic Pressure Before

Grande's openness about her previous use of cosmetic injectables has allowed her to shape the narrative around her changing appearance. She has said she stopped using them at 25 after feeling she was hiding behind enhancements. In the same conversation, she encouraged fans to embrace whatever makes them feel confident, whether natural or augmented.

She often credits her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, with whom she has a 'pact' to be supportive, for helping her navigate the intense scrutiny of the promotional tour. Her most recent public comments about beauty came while preparing for Wicked, where she said she wanted to appear 'soft, bright and present', leading many to believe her latest look reflects the film's pristine aesthetic rather than any medical intervention.

A Look Ahead as Promotion Continues

As Wicked: For Good approaches release, Grande's visibility and the accompanying commentary is likely to increase. The film is set for UK release on 21 November 2025, and the promotional tour continues.

For now, the online debate continues, but experts and stylists alike maintain that glam techniques, not surgery, best explain Ariana Grande's evolving appearance.