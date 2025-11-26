Eva Green will join Netflix's Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia, reigniting global interest in one of the entertainment industry's most captivating actresses. Known for her affinity with gothic, enigmatic characters and her ability to bring palpable intensity to even the most restrained of roles, Green is seen as elegant and haunting, which are qualities that make her ideal as an addition to the Addams family.

Her casting in the supernatural-mystery series illustrates how she has carved a niche for herself playing dark, multifaceted female characters. As excitement builds for her return to the television, it is a fitting moment to look back at 10 of the roles that have defined her remarkable career.

1. Isabelle of The Dreamers (2003)

Green's feature‑film debut came with The Dreamers, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci. In the provocative drama, she played Isabelle—a passionate, free‑spirited young woman entangled in a complicated relationship with her twin brother and an American student. The role showcased her fearlessness and raw screen presence, grabbing the attention of filmmakers worldwide from the very start.

2. Sibylla of Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

In the sprawling historical epic Kingdom of Heaven, Green portrayed Sibylla of Jerusalem, a queen torn between love, duty and tragedy amidst the turmoil of the Crusades. Despite significant edits to the film, her performance suggested a deep emotional connection and early signs of the dramatic complexity she would further delve into.

3. Vesper Lynd of Casino Royale (2006)

It was her portrayal of Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, which is the reboot of the Bond franchise, that catapulted Green to international fame. Her Vesper was intelligent, emotionally layered, and far more than a mere love interest. Her portrayal received widespread acclaim, with many declaring it one of the most memorable performances in the history of the franchise. She received the BAFTA Rising Star Award for her outstanding performance.

4. Serafina Pekkala of The Golden Compass (2007)

In the fantasy adventure The Golden Compass, Green took on the role of the witch queen Serafina Pekkala as an ethereal, wise‑eyed figure whose presence lent weight and magical depth to the story. Even though the film didn't turn into a massive franchise, her performance remains memorable for its quiet strength and graceful authority.

5. Miss G of Cracks (2009)

Green played Miss G in the psychological drama Cracks. Miss G is a manipulative diving instructor whose obsessive fixation on a student leads to destructive consequences. The part highlighted Green's readiness to explore ethically problematic and psychologically intricate themes, which is a recurring trend across much of her career.

6. Angelique Bouchard of Dark Shadows (2012)

In collaboration with Tim Burton, who is also recognised for his influence on Goth culture in American cinema, Green portrayed the witch queen Angelique Bouchard in the gothic horror-comedy film Dark Shadows. Her portrayal fused seductive menace with dark humour—a performance that perfectly played to her strengths and contributed to the film's eerie, offbeat charm.

7. Artemisia of 300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

In the epic war film 300: Rise of an Empire, Green embraced the role of the vengeful naval commander Artemisia. In the midst of varied opinions on the film, her powerful and captivating performance emerged as a highlight, showcasing a striking blend of strength, ambition, and unyielding determination. For many viewers, her portrayal remained the film's highlight.

8. Ava Lord of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Switching to noir‑style decadence in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Green embodied the seductive and dangerous Ava Lord. Her turn as a femme fatale showcased yet another dimension of her craft that is cunning, sensual and uncomfortably manipulative. This solidified her reputation for playing morally ambiguous, layered characters.

9. Miss Alma Peregrine of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Going back to fantasy, Green played the enigmatic guardian of a mysterious orphanage in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. As Miss Alma Peregrine, she exuded authority, intrigue and a protective gravitas, grounding the film's magical whimsy with her haunting presence.

10. Vanessa Ives of Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Finally, Green's performance as medium Vanessa Ives in Penny Dreadful on television stands out among her most compelling roles. From 2014 to 2016, she delivered a delicate vulnerability paired with a chilling intensity in a role plagued by supernatural elements and inner struggles.

A Career Marked by Darkness and Depth

From her provocative debut in The Dreamers to her upcoming turn in Wednesday, Green has consistently chosen roles that challenge the boundaries between beauty and dread, strength and vulnerability. In her roles as a Bond girl, a Gothic witch, a tragic queen, or a tortured medium, she showcases an exceptional ability to portray complex and often morally questionable women with both conviction and nuance.

As she prepares to step into the ominous role of Aunt Ophelia—a character whose reappearance promises to thrust the legacy of the Addams family into darker territory than ever before—it seems likely that Green's legacy will continue to expand in new and compelling directions.